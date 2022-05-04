Clay softball blanks Western

LATHAM — The Clay Lady Panthers combined for 16 hits — and held host Western to two hits — during Tuesday’s 15-0 win over the Lady Indians in five innings.
Seniors Jacy Gearheat and Kailey Ware each led Clay with a team-high three hits — both compiling a pair of extra-base hits.
Senior Preslee Lutz had a home run during the Lady Panthers’ 12-run second inning, while also earning the victory in the circle.
Lutz allowed just two hits, issued one walk, and struck out 12 Western batters in the win.
***
BOX SCORE
Clay 3 12 0 0 0 — 15 16 0
Western 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6
Clay hitting
Kyleigh Oliver 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Jacy Gearheart 3-3, 3R, 2RBI
Shea Edgington 2-2, 2R, 2RBI
Lynsey Loop 1-1, R, RBI
Jordyn Mathias 0-1, BB, R
Kailey Ware 3-4, R, 2RBI
Preslee Lutz 2-3, R, 5RBI, HR
Katie Fife 1-2, R
Morgan McCoy 1-2, R, RBI
Sarah Cassidy 1-2, 2R
Clay pitching
Preslee Lutz (C) 5IP, 2H, 12K, 1BB, 0ER (W)
