Clay softball blanks Western

LATHAM — The Clay Lady Panthers combined for 16 hits — and held host Western to two hits — during Tuesday’s 15-0 win over the Lady Indians in five innings.

Seniors Jacy Gearheat and Kailey Ware each led Clay with a team-high three hits — both compiling a pair of extra-base hits.

Senior Preslee Lutz had a home run during the Lady Panthers’ 12-run second inning, while also earning the victory in the circle.

Lutz allowed just two hits, issued one walk, and struck out 12 Western batters in the win.

BOX SCORE

Clay 3 12 0 0 0 — 15 16 0

Western 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6

Clay hitting

Kyleigh Oliver 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Jacy Gearheart 3-3, 3R, 2RBI

Shea Edgington 2-2, 2R, 2RBI

Lynsey Loop 1-1, R, RBI

Jordyn Mathias 0-1, BB, R

Kailey Ware 3-4, R, 2RBI

Preslee Lutz 2-3, R, 5RBI, HR

Katie Fife 1-2, R

Morgan McCoy 1-2, R, RBI

Sarah Cassidy 1-2, 2R

Clay pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 5IP, 2H, 12K, 1BB, 0ER (W)

Staff Report

