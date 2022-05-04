SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 3

Baseball

Portsmouth 10, Notre Dame 1

Green 13, Eastern 4

Gallia Academy 7, South Webster 0

Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 10, East 4

Ironton St. Joe 5, Coal Grove 2

Boyd County (Ky.) 14, South Point 1 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to May 12

Softball

Fairland 16, Portsmouth 15

Valley 15, Green 1 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 10, Symmes Valley 0 (5 innings)

Clay 15, Western 0 (5 innings)

Fairview (Ky) 7, East 1

Boyd County (Ky). 19, South Point 2

Ashland (Ky.) at Wheelersburg (cancelled)

Wellston at Ironton (cancelled)