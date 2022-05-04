SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 3
Baseball
Portsmouth 10, Notre Dame 1
Green 13, Eastern 4
Gallia Academy 7, South Webster 0
Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 10, East 4
Ironton St. Joe 5, Coal Grove 2
Boyd County (Ky.) 14, South Point 1 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to May 12
Softball
Fairland 16, Portsmouth 15
Valley 15, Green 1 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 10, Symmes Valley 0 (5 innings)
Clay 15, Western 0 (5 innings)
Fairview (Ky) 7, East 1
Boyd County (Ky). 19, South Point 2
Ashland (Ky.) at Wheelersburg (cancelled)
Wellston at Ironton (cancelled)