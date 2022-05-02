Indians bounce back against Senators

WEST PORTSMOUTH — A pair of Valley Indians pitchers combined to allow four hits in the Indians’ 4-1 win at Portsmouth West in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Freshman Jaekyn Ridout earned the win on the hill, allowing three hits and giving up one earned run in five innings pitched. Junior Chris Queen earned the save in the relief appearance, giving up one hit and walking one on 29 pitches.
Valley (13-1, 12-1 SOC II) scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead after both teams brought a run home in the first inning.
Landon Jones, Hunter Edwards, Colt Buckle, and Ridout each drove in a Valley run in the victory.
***
BOX SCORE
Valley 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 4 7 1
West 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
Valley hitting
George Arnett 1-4, R
Tate Queen 2-4, BB
Chris Queen 0-3, BB
Landon Jones 1-2, RBI, BB
Jace Copley 1-3, R
Hunter Edwards 1-3, R, RBI
Colt Buckle 0-2, RBI
Jaekyn Ridout 1-3, RBI
Portsmouth West hitting
Trevor Fike 0-2, R, BB
Jakob Tipton 1-3, RBI
Tucker Spriggs 0-1, 2BB
Jacob Davis 2-3
Tyler Thompson 1-3
Pitching
Jaekyn Ridout (V) 5IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 5K (W)
Chris Queen (V) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 2K
Jakob Tipton (W) 7IP, 7H, 4ER, 3BB, 1K (L)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved