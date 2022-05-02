Bobcats bounce Indians

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats took an early lead and held on in Friday’s 9-2 home win over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The Bobcats (5-14, 5-9 SOC I) combined for five hits as a team and drew nine walks — while pitcher Austin Ray allowed just two hits, one earned run, and struck out seven on 92 pitches on the mound.

Ray also drove-in a game-high three RBI for the Bobcats, while Landon Lewis had two hits and scored a pair of runs.

BOX SCORE

Western 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 2 5

Green 0 4 2 1 1 1 X — 9 5 2

Green hitting

Blake Smith 1-5, 2RBI

Quincy Merrill 0-3, BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-4, R, BB

Brody Stapleton 0-2, 2BB

Landon Lewis 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Trevor Sparks 0-1, 2R, BB

Braxton Conschafsky 0-3, R, BB

Austin Ray 1-1, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB

Green pitching

Austin Ray (G) 7IP, 2H, 1ER, 2BB, 7K (W)

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

