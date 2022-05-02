Bobcats bounce Indians

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats took an early lead and held on in Friday’s 9-2 home win over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
The Bobcats (5-14, 5-9 SOC I) combined for five hits as a team and drew nine walks — while pitcher Austin Ray allowed just two hits, one earned run, and struck out seven on 92 pitches on the mound.
Ray also drove-in a game-high three RBI for the Bobcats, while Landon Lewis had two hits and scored a pair of runs.
***
BOX SCORE
Western 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 2 5
Green 0 4 2 1 1 1 X — 9 5 2
Green hitting
Blake Smith 1-5, 2RBI
Quincy Merrill 0-3, BB
Nathaniel Brannigan 1-4, R, BB
Brody Stapleton 0-2, 2BB
Landon Lewis 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB
Trevor Sparks 0-1, 2R, BB
Braxton Conschafsky 0-3, R, BB
Austin Ray 1-1, 2R, 3RBI, 2BB
Green pitching
Austin Ray (G) 7IP, 2H, 1ER, 2BB, 7K (W)
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT