SSU softball falls in MSC opening round

Shawnee State squared off against the University of Tennessee Southern for the first round of the MSC Tournament. The FireHawks would shut out the Bears in both games to win and advance to the next round.

Game 1

Cassie Schaefer, Cameryn Davidson, and Ashley Fite would all take to the circle in the first game of the day. The Bears would struggle on offense, and the FireHawks would keep their bats hot for the duration of the game. UTS would take the first game, 5-0.

Game 2

Cameryn Davidson would get the start for game two, and Cassie Schaefer would come in to close the game out. This matchup would come down to who could push their runners across the plate, and the FireHawks came out on top. Although both teams ended with seven hits, UTS was able to score eight runs and they were able to shut out the Bears. The FireHawks would go on to win, 8-0.