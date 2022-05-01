SSU baseball falls in MSC opening round

Thursday afternoon, Shawnee State and Campbellsville University went head to head for the second week in a row, but this time with more serious implications. The two teams would battle in both games, sadly, the result was not expected for the Bears as they would fall in both games, ending their season.

Game 1

The Bears would send senior ace Kyle Wisniewski to the mound for the first game of the day. The Tigers would have him figured out at the beginning of the game, but Wisniewski would settle in the remainder of his outing, giving the Bears a solid six innings of work. SSU would get on the board in the top half of the third inning after a leadoff double from Charles Douglas. That would bring senior Damion Coleman to the plate, singling to center field, scoring Douglas. The Bears would fall cold until the top of the sixth when Roberto Bavis would blast a ball to deep center field, which would score Javier Santiago from first base. That would be all the Bears would score as they fall to CU 9-2 in game one.

Coleman 2-3, 2 singles and 1 RBI

Tanner Lund 2-4, 2 singles

Douglas 2-4, double and single

Game 2

Shawnee would start game two very similar to the first as they would find themselves down 3-1 after three innings. Pitching for SSU in game two was Jacob Gleason. Gleason would go five innings of baseball, allowing six runs on 11 hits. The excitement came in the last few frames for the Bears as they would strike for five runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Seniors Jacob Kline and Santiago both blasted home runs over the left-field wall showing that Shawnee was still in the game. Following behind them was Coleman, who joined the fun by hitting an absolute moon shot to left-field. SSU could not find a way to keep the Tigers off the board, as they would fall 12-7 final.

Coleman, Kline, Santiago each have HR

Kline 2-4, 3 RBIs, HR, single