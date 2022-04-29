Bobcats complete season sweep of Tigers

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats took care of business early in Thursday’s 15-2 win over New Boston — scoring at-least three runs in each of their trips to the plate.
The Bobcats drew 10 walks and combined for nine hits as a team — including a team-high three hits by sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan. Green freshman Brody Stapleton drove in a team-high three RBI.
Landon Kimbler earned the win on the mound for the Bobcats, throwing allowing four hits, no earned runs, and striking out nine on 70 pitches.
BOX SCORE
New Boston 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 4
Green 3 5 4 3 X — 15 9 2
Green hitting
Blake Smith 2-2, 3R, RBI, BB
Eli Fitch 0-0, R, BB
Quncy Merrill 0-3, R, RBI, BB
Nathaniel Brannigan 3-3, 2R, 2RBI
Brody Stapleton 1-2, R, 3RBI, 2BB
Landon Kimbler 0-3, RBI, BB
Landon Lewis 1-2, RBI, BB
Trevor Sparks 2-2, 2R
Braxton Conschafsky 0-1, 3R, RBI, BB
Austin Ray 0-1, 2R, BB
New Boston hitting
Jayse Tabor 1-3, R
Myles Beasley 2-2, R
Brady Voiers 1-2
Pitching
Brahdan Litteral (NB) 2IP, 7H, 6ER, 2BB (L)
Mark Rivers (NB) 0IP, 1H, 4ER, 1BB
Josh Tabor (NB) 2IP, 1H, 3ER, 7BB, 1K
Landon Kimbler (G) 5IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 9K
