Bobcats complete season sweep of Tigers

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats took care of business early in Thursday’s 15-2 win over New Boston — scoring at-least three runs in each of their trips to the plate.

The Bobcats drew 10 walks and combined for nine hits as a team — including a team-high three hits by sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan. Green freshman Brody Stapleton drove in a team-high three RBI.

Landon Kimbler earned the win on the mound for the Bobcats, throwing allowing four hits, no earned runs, and striking out nine on 70 pitches.

***

BOX SCORE

New Boston 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 4

Green 3 5 4 3 X — 15 9 2

Green hitting

Blake Smith 2-2, 3R, RBI, BB

Eli Fitch 0-0, R, BB

Quncy Merrill 0-3, R, RBI, BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 3-3, 2R, 2RBI

Brody Stapleton 1-2, R, 3RBI, 2BB

Landon Kimbler 0-3, RBI, BB

Landon Lewis 1-2, RBI, BB

Trevor Sparks 2-2, 2R

Braxton Conschafsky 0-1, 3R, RBI, BB

Austin Ray 0-1, 2R, BB

New Boston hitting

Jayse Tabor 1-3, R

Myles Beasley 2-2, R

Brady Voiers 1-2

Pitching

Brahdan Litteral (NB) 2IP, 7H, 6ER, 2BB (L)

Mark Rivers (NB) 0IP, 1H, 4ER, 1BB

Josh Tabor (NB) 2IP, 1H, 3ER, 7BB, 1K

Landon Kimbler (G) 5IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 9K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Green_Logo-6.jpeg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved