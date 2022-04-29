Minford tennis defeats ‘Burg, Ironton

MINFORD — The Minford boys tennis team secured a pair of wins over Wheelersburg and Ironton in Southern Ohio Conference and non-league play, respectively, this week.

The Falcons resumed their match with the Pirates this Wednesday, following the suspension of the match on Monday, April 18.

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Alex Thomas (W) (3-6, 6-0, 6-0)

Preslee Etterling (W) d. Nathaniel Knight (M) (1-6, 7-5, 7-6, 8-6)

Nathan Sylvia (W) d. Kade Glockner (M) (6-1, 7-5)

Doubles

Kaden Kelley, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Austin Collier, Chaz Myers (W) (6-4, 5-7, 6-1)

Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) d. Colson Arnold, Gavin Rase (W) (6-2, 7-6, 9-7)

Minford 4, Ironton 1

Singles

Charlie Neal (M) d. Teegan Carpenter (I) (6-1, 6-1)

Eli Ford (I) d. Nathaniel Knight (M) (1-6, 6-4, 6-4)

Kade Glockner (M) d. Landon Bowles (I) (6-1, 6-1)

Doubles

Kaden Kelley, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Judah Barnes, Bryce Glockner (I) (6-3, 6-2)

Matthew Justice, Marissa Justice (M) d. Kenny Baron, Jones Taylor (I) (6-1, 6-1)

