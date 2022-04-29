SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28
Baseball
Minford 2, Valley 1 (14 innings)
Wheelersburg 6, Waverly 0
West 3, Oak Hill 1
Northwest 13, South Webster 6 (completion of suspended game)
South Webster 9, Northwest 2
Clay 14, Notre Dame 10
Green 15, New Boston 2 (5 innings)
Eastern 10, East 3
Ironton St. Joe 11, Western 0 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 2, Ironton 1 (13 innings)
Softball
Portsmouth 18, South Point 1
Wheelersburg 13, Valley 0 (5 innings)
West 1, Waverly 0
South Webster 15, Northwest 5
Notre Dame 10, Clay 1
Green 11, New Boston 0 (12 innings)
Paint Valley 22, Western 11
Fairland 14, Chesapeake 2 (5 innings)
Gallia Academy 20, Marietta 3 (5 innings)
Oak Hill at Jackson, canceled
Eastern at East, canceled
Tennis
Minford 4, Ironton 1