SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 28


Baseball

Minford 2, Valley 1 (14 innings)

Wheelersburg 6, Waverly 0

West 3, Oak Hill 1

Northwest 13, South Webster 6 (completion of suspended game)

South Webster 9, Northwest 2

Clay 14, Notre Dame 10

Green 15, New Boston 2 (5 innings)

Eastern 10, East 3

Ironton St. Joe 11, Western 0 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 2, Ironton 1 (13 innings)

Softball

Portsmouth 18, South Point 1

Wheelersburg 13, Valley 0 (5 innings)

West 1, Waverly 0

South Webster 15, Northwest 5

Notre Dame 10, Clay 1

Green 11, New Boston 0 (12 innings)

Paint Valley 22, Western 11

Fairland 14, Chesapeake 2 (5 innings)

Gallia Academy 20, Marietta 3 (5 innings)

Oak Hill at Jackson, canceled

Eastern at East, canceled

Tennis

Minford 4, Ironton 1

