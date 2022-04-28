South Webster tops Minford, 17-0

SOUTH WEBSTER — 17 was the magic number for the South Webster Lady Jeeps on Wednesday.
South Webster (10-7, 7-5 SOC II) tallied 17 hits during their 17-0 win over Minford (2-13, 2-11 SOC II) in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, doing their damage with an eight-run third inning and a nine-run fourth.
Nine different Lady Jeeps reached via hit, including sophomores Ava Messer and Ashlee Spence who both had home runs to lead off the home-half of the fourth.
***
BOX SCORE
Minford 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 5
South Webster 0 0 8 9 X — 17 17 0
Minford hitting
Joey Neal 1-2
Miranda Johnson 0-1, BB
Lorelei Martin 1-2
South Webster hitting
Bri Claxon 2-4, 2R, RBI
Skylar Zimmerman 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Lauren Kaltenbach 1-2, R, RBI, BB
Bella Claxon 2-4, 2R, 2RBI
Ashlee Spence 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR
Aiden Sizemore 0-1, RBI
Ava Messer 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, HR
Makayla Raynard 2-4, 2R, RBI
Rylee McGraw 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Hunter Sizemore 2-3, 2R, 2RBI
Pitching
Kyra Barton (M) 4IP, 17H, 13ER, 4BB, 2K (L)
Rylee McGraw (SW) 4IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K (W)
Ashlee Spence (SW) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K
