South Webster tops Minford, 17-0

SOUTH WEBSTER — 17 was the magic number for the South Webster Lady Jeeps on Wednesday.

South Webster (10-7, 7-5 SOC II) tallied 17 hits during their 17-0 win over Minford (2-13, 2-11 SOC II) in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, doing their damage with an eight-run third inning and a nine-run fourth.

Nine different Lady Jeeps reached via hit, including sophomores Ava Messer and Ashlee Spence who both had home runs to lead off the home-half of the fourth.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 5

South Webster 0 0 8 9 X — 17 17 0

Minford hitting

Joey Neal 1-2

Miranda Johnson 0-1, BB

Lorelei Martin 1-2

South Webster hitting

Bri Claxon 2-4, 2R, RBI

Skylar Zimmerman 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Lauren Kaltenbach 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Bella Claxon 2-4, 2R, 2RBI

Ashlee Spence 3-3, 2R, 2RBI, HR

Aiden Sizemore 0-1, RBI

Ava Messer 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB, HR

Makayla Raynard 2-4, 2R, RBI

Rylee McGraw 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Hunter Sizemore 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Pitching

Kyra Barton (M) 4IP, 17H, 13ER, 4BB, 2K (L)

Rylee McGraw (SW) 4IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K (W)

Ashlee Spence (SW) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_SouthWebster_logo-3.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved