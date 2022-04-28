Falcons defeat Jeeps, split season series

CHILLICOTHE — Have a day, Minford junior Adam Crank.

Crank was a difference maker at the plate and on the mound in the Falcons’ 7-1 victory over South Webster at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Wednesday.

The junior was a perfect 4-of-4 at the plate, drove in a team-high three RBI, and pitched four shutout innings on the mound with seven strikeouts.

Minford (10-5, 9-3 SOC II) built a 6-0 lead through five-and-a-half innings, combining for 12 hits as a team.

Freshman JD Matiz had a pair of hits and scored three of the Falcons’ seven runs, and sophomore Carson Cronin had a pair of hits. Junior Aodhan Queen delivered a pair of RBI in the six-run victory.

South Webster senior Riley Cook was 2-of-3 at the plate and scored the Jeeps’ (7-9, 4-8 SOC II) lone run.

BOX SCORE

Minford 1 3 0 0 2 0 1 — 7 12 1

South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 0

Minford hitting

JD Matiz 2-3, 3R, BB

Grant Wheeler 0-4, BB

Adam Crank 4-4, R, 3RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-4, 2RBI, BB

Noah Martin 1-2, RBI, BB

Branson Alley 1-4

Carson Cronin 2-4, R

Cole Borland 1-3, 2R

South Webster hitting

Riley Cook 2-3, R

Gavin Baker 1-2, BB

Isaiah Ruth 0-0, 3BB

Pitching

Adam Crank (M) 4IP, 2H, 0ER, 4BB, 7K (W)

Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K

Robert Martin (SW) 6.1IP, 11H, 7ER, 6BB, 4K (L)

Cam Carpenter (SW) 0.2IP, 1H, 0ER, 1K

Staff Report

