Valley earns road win at Eastern

BEAVER — An eight-run second inning helped the Valley Lady Indians secure a 13-2 road win at Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Valley combined for 12 hits as a team as part of their 13 runs — and capitalized on nine Eastern errors.

Sophomore Emilie Johnson led the Lady Indians with a team-high three hits, as four Valley players each had two hits. One of those with two hits was sophomore Addalyn Conaway, who also had a team-high three RBI in the road win.

Freshman Camry Carpenter earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and two earned runs on 77 pitches.

BOX SCORE

Valley 1 8 3 0 1 — 13 12 0

Eastern 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 9

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 3-5, 2R, RBI

Taylor Cunningham 0-4

Lexi Whitt 0-4, R

Addalyn Conaway 2-3, 2R, 3RBI

Madison Montgomery 2-4, 2R

Karsyn Davis 2-4, 2R, RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 0-4, R

Camry Carpenter 1-4, 2R, 2RBI

Abby Webb 2-3, R, RBI, BB

Valley pitching

Camry Carpenter (V) 5IP, 5H, 2ER, 3BB, 2K (W)

Staff Report

