Valley earns road win at Eastern

BEAVER — An eight-run second inning helped the Valley Lady Indians secure a 13-2 road win at Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Valley combined for 12 hits as a team as part of their 13 runs — and capitalized on nine Eastern errors.
Sophomore Emilie Johnson led the Lady Indians with a team-high three hits, as four Valley players each had two hits. One of those with two hits was sophomore Addalyn Conaway, who also had a team-high three RBI in the road win.
Freshman Camry Carpenter earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and two earned runs on 77 pitches.
***
BOX SCORE
Valley 1 8 3 0 1 — 13 12 0
Eastern 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 9
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 3-5, 2R, RBI
Taylor Cunningham 0-4
Lexi Whitt 0-4, R
Addalyn Conaway 2-3, 2R, 3RBI
Madison Montgomery 2-4, 2R
Karsyn Davis 2-4, 2R, RBI
Braxtyn Holbrook 0-4, R
Camry Carpenter 1-4, 2R, 2RBI
Abby Webb 2-3, R, RBI, BB
Valley pitching
Camry Carpenter (V) 5IP, 5H, 2ER, 3BB, 2K (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved