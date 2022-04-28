Timely Trojans tack on in 7th: Portsmouth beats Ironton, remain unbeaten in OVC

IRONTON — When it rained for the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Wednesday, it poured.

Trailing host and rival Ironton 4-2 entering the top of the fifth, Portsmouth rallied to score 10 of the game’s final 11 runs — including an all-important six-run seventh during their 12-5 road win over the Lady Tigers.

“We were excited to come here and play, they were the only team we hadn’t faced in the league. Here at the end of the season, I feel like we’re playing pretty well right now,” Portsmouth coach Kristen Bradshaw said, after the win, “It was 1-through-9 at the plate, every single person did multiple things well in their at-bats.”

It wasn’t a single blow that helped put Portsmouth ahead of the defending OVC champs, instead it was death by a thousand cuts.

During their three-run fifth helped put them ahead 5-4, the Lady Trojans saw five batters reach — all via singles.

Junior catcher Katie Born tied the game with an RBI single, scoring senior Madison Perry from third base.

A single by senior Faith Phillips moved Born into third base — setting the stage for junior Sydney Johnson to give the Lady Trojans the lead with her RBI single.

“Picking good pitches to swing at has been a point of emphasis. When we put it in play, we make things happen,” Bradshaw said. “Trying not to overpower or overswing, just trying to make good contact and reach base and we did a good job of that tonight.”

After Ironton brought the game to within a run in the sixth on Isabella Sorbilli’s second home run of the game in the sixth, Portsmouth responded by blowing the game wide open in the seventh.

The first seven Lady Trojans batters reached in the top of the seventh on four hits, two walks, and a fielder’s choice.

RBI knocks by sophomore Madison Ankrom, a two RBI triple by senior Olivia Ramey, an RBI fielder’s choice by Madison Perry, and two Portsmouth runs scoring via passed ball made it certain the Lady Trojans would secure a win at Ironton for the second-consecutive season.

“When it’s a close game like that, we needed to get insurance. Gives Faith (Phillips) the ability to relax and just throw out there,” Bradshaw said. “They were patient at the plate and picked good pitches to swing at.”

Entering the game, Portsmouth was alone in the Ohio Valley Conference league race with Ironton trailing the Lady Trojans in second place by two games in the loss column.

After their decisive win on Wednesday, Bradshaw’s group now leads the OVC race by three games in the loss column — with just five games against league opponents to play.

Portsmouth hosts South Point on Thursday and Gallia Academy on Monday, and will still play Fairland, Coal Grove, and Ironton in their remaining regular season games.

“I think we’re playing our best right now. Faith and Katie Born behind the plate are working so well together,” Bradshaw said. “Nothing’s for sure yet, we still have to work hard and not take anyone lightly. I like where we’re at, this was one of our goals. It’s fun being able to see the things we worked on in practice and be able to execute that against a really good team.”

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 1 1 0 0 3 1 6 — 12 13 1

Ironton 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 5 5 3

Portsmouth hitting

Emily Cheatham 2-3, R, RBI, 2BB

Olivia Ramey 2-5, 4R, 2RBI

Madison Perry 1-5, R, 2RBI

Olivia Dickerson 1-4, RBI

Katie Born 2-4, R, RBI

Faith Phillips 2-5

Sydney Johnson 2-4, R, RBI

Ayonna Carr 0-2, R

Madison Ankrom 1-1, R, RBI

Kyndal Kearns 0-3, R, BB

Ironton hitting

Weber 0-3, R

Brammer 0-3

Moore 2-3, 2R, RBI, HR

Sorbilli 2-3, 2R, 4RBI, 2HR

Ferguson 0-3

Miller 0-3

Moore 0-3

Wallace 1-3

Rogers 0-3

Pitching

Faith Phillips (P) 7IP, 5H, 3ER, 2K (W)

Wallace (I) 4.1IP, 7H, 3ER, 1BB, 3K

Sorbilli (I) 2.2IP, 6H, 6ER, 3BB, 2K (L)

Portsmouth beats Ironton, remain unbeaten in OVC

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

