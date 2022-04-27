Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 27


Baseball

Portsmouth 7, Ironton 6 (8 innings)

Valley 14, Eastern 1 (6 innings)

Wheelersburg 10, West 0

Oak Hill 14, Northwest 5

Minford 7, South Webster 1 (at VA Memorial Stadium)

Ironton St. Joe 4, Notre Dame 2

Green 19, New Boston 8

Western 17, East 15

Whiteoak 14, Clay 0 (5 innings, at VA Memorial Stadium)

Gallia Academy 8, Rock Hill 3

Fairland 11, Chesapeake 0 (6 innings)

Coal Grove 5, South Point 4 (10 innings)

Softball

Portsmouth 12, Ironton 5

Wheelersburg 6, West 3

Valley 13, Eastern 2 (5 innings)

Northwest 9, Oak Hill 6

South Webster 17, Minford 0 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 10, Russell (Ky.) 0 (6 innings)

Green 17, New Boston 4

Western 9, East 5

Rock Hill 2, Gallia Academy 0

Coal Grove 15, South Point 1 (7 innings)

