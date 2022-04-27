SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 27
Baseball
Portsmouth 7, Ironton 6 (8 innings)
Valley 14, Eastern 1 (6 innings)
Wheelersburg 10, West 0
Oak Hill 14, Northwest 5
Minford 7, South Webster 1 (at VA Memorial Stadium)
Ironton St. Joe 4, Notre Dame 2
Green 19, New Boston 8
Western 17, East 15
Whiteoak 14, Clay 0 (5 innings, at VA Memorial Stadium)
Gallia Academy 8, Rock Hill 3
Fairland 11, Chesapeake 0 (6 innings)
Coal Grove 5, South Point 4 (10 innings)
Softball
Portsmouth 12, Ironton 5
Wheelersburg 6, West 3
Valley 13, Eastern 2 (5 innings)
Northwest 9, Oak Hill 6
South Webster 17, Minford 0 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 10, Russell (Ky.) 0 (6 innings)
Green 17, New Boston 4
Western 9, East 5
Rock Hill 2, Gallia Academy 0
Coal Grove 15, South Point 1 (7 innings)