Mohawk men, Lady Pirates win at Northwest

McDERMOTT — Northwest’s Ava Jenkins jumped, and even hurdled, her way to girls meet medalist honors.

Kailan Marshall managed many miles, and anchored the Mohawks’ distance relay foursome, towards the boys overall team championship.

And, as per usual, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates posted points — plus victories —in multiple events in yet another invitational.

As daylight dissolved into dusk on Tuesday evening at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field, some of the Southeastern Ohio’s brightest track and field stars shone brightly once again —as Northwest’s boys and Wheelersburg’s girls got most of the notice, as they captured the team titles for the annual Mohawk Invitational Classic.

They joined Jenkins, the Lady Mohawk senior standout who was a triple winner —and finished fourth in the 100m hurdles to tack points on towards her high-point accolades.

She captured the 300m hurdles title in 54.15 seconds, after sweeping the long jump (14-feet, six-and-one-half inches) and high jump (five feet) championships before that.

The boys meet medalist was Coal Grove junior Chase Hall, who swept his hurdles races (15.92 in 110m high and 43.49 in 300m) — and was sixth in the high jump.

Marshall made a run at Hall for the high-point man, literally and figuratively, as he swept the 1,600m (4:53) and 3,200m (10:15) distance races — after opening the invitational by anchoring the Mohawks’ victorious 4x800m relay unit, which completed the two-mile distance in eight minutes and 51 seconds.

That quartet included as well fellow senior and opening-leg Mason Breech, junior second leg Gabe Robinson, and sophomore third leg Levi Bruch.

With 30 points thanks to those three event wins, and throw in junior Gavin Defoe’s victory in the 400m dash (53.38 seconds), the Mohawks held back the Rock Hill Redmen for the team AND Division II (big schools) championships —by exactly a precious 15 points (128.5 for Northwest and 113.5 for Rock Hill).

The Redmen’s top finishers in the 400m, 3,200m and the 4x800m were all runners-up to the Mohawks —along with a third-place performance in the one-mile (1,600m).

Northwest was also able to maintain its boys standings advantage thanks to other schools — which not only won events, but kept Rock Hill from taking the top spot.

For example, West sophomore Jeffery Bishop (23.94) won the 200m dash —a mere razor-thin four one-hundredths of a second over Izaak Cox of Rock Hill.

In the 800m run, Elijah Dillon of Coal Grove (2:09) and Northwest’s Breech went 1-2, as Sam Sampson of the Redmen made it a second straight third-place performance.

The Mohawks ended their invitational the way they began —winning a relay race and in front for the team titles.

That’s because — in the 4x400m — Defoe, Bruch, senior Federico Lentini and the anchor Breech clocked in at 3:39 —as Bishop anchored West’s winning 4x200m relay unit (1:37).

He was joined for that two-lap sprint relay by fellow sophomore Braxton May, junior Alex Blevins and freshman first leg Scottie Simpson.

And, once again, the good Redmen were a narrow runner-up —trailing the Senators by nearly, but only, two full seconds (1:37.45 for West and 1:39.42 for Rock Hill).

The Redmen had wins in the 4x100m relay (45.12), which Cox anchored and Tyson Lewis —the 100m dash champion in 11.55 seconds —opened, and Cox in the long jump (20 feet, one-and-a-half inches).

Valley six-foot three-inch senior Bryce Stuart, by five full feet and at 6-3 for the winning height, secured the high jump championship —while Piketon swept the throwing events.

Dayton Odell — a senior — amassed 47 feet and eight inches in the shot put, while Redstreak junior Alan Austin amazed the crowd and fired a discus throw of an otherworldly 175 feet and six inches.

The runner-up discus throw, you ask, was 141 feet and two inches by Coal Grove’s Perry Kingrey, as the Hornets had 89 points for third overall —and were the Division III (small school) team champions.

Valley finished fourth at 61 points, and was the Division III runner-up.

For the girls, Wheelersburg bolstered 160 points for the overall and Division II team trophy —while Northwest was the runner-up in those two divisions at 85.

The Lady Pirates, in fact, swept the throwing events with not only the individual championships —but also the runner-up and eight-point placements.

Karley Kouns (110-08) and Nalah Kirkendall (109-06) — both seniors — swept the disc, while freshman Amber Blevins (32-11) and Kouns (32-3) kept the winning going in the shot.

Bella Miller — the sophomore standout — swept the sprints (13.59 in 100m dash and 28.17 in 200m dash), and anchored the Lady Pirates’ championship-winning sprint relay quartets (53.94 in 4x100m and 1:57.90 in 4x200m).

Sophomore Maddison Kottcamp and junior Grace Charles ran the first and third legs for the Lady Pirates, while senior Josie Nchinda was the 4x100m second leg —and junior Paisley French for the 4x200m.

Eastern edged out Rock Hill for third, 67-64, and was the girls Division III team winner — spearheaded by twin sisters Addison Cochenour (400m dash champion in 1:03) and Abby Cochenour (1,600m run champion in 5:39).

Abby Cochenour was also the runner-up to Minford junior Junie Allen (12:40) in the 3,200m run, and freshman Marley Kreischer (2:35) in the 800m run.

Alyssa Steward of Wheelersburg was the runner-up in both hurdles races —to Jenkins in the 300m and to Notre Dame junior Charlee Lansing (18:50) in the 100m.

South Webster opened the competition by winning the 4x00m relay in 11 minutes and 18 seconds —featuring Kreischer, fellow freshmen Kate Mantell and Alyssa Yates, and sophomore anchor Alivia Hanes.

The distance-oriented Lady Jeeps were the Division III girls team runner-up.

Northwest closed the girls meet with the 4x400m win in 4:39 —which included senior second leg Reagan Lewis, juniors Jasmine Bowen and Piper Ramey, and sophomore anchor Sabria Breech.

The Lady Pirates, in adding to their point tallies, were runners-up in both the 4x800m and 4x400m relays.

A complete list of results can be found at www.bausmpage.com.

Valley junior Justin Moore placed third in the boys discus throw as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Moore-Discus-.jpg Valley junior Justin Moore placed third in the boys discus throw as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Minford junior Junie Allen captured the championship of the girls 3,200m run as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Allen-3200m-run-.jpg Minford junior Junie Allen captured the championship of the girls 3,200m run as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg junior Grace Charles (front) takes the handoff from junior teammate Paisley French (back) as part of the Lady Pirates’ championship-winning 4x200m relay race, as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Burg-girls-4x200m.jpg Wheelersburg junior Grace Charles (front) takes the handoff from junior teammate Paisley French (back) as part of the Lady Pirates’ championship-winning 4x200m relay race, as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (front) and Northwest junior Michael Wamsley (back) were the respective champion and third-place finisher from the boys 3,200m run, as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Marshall-3200m-run-.jpg Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (front) and Northwest junior Michael Wamsley (back) were the respective champion and third-place finisher from the boys 3,200m run, as part of Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Wheelersburg freshman Amber Blevins captured the championship of the girls shot put as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Blevins-SP-.jpg Wheelersburg freshman Amber Blevins captured the championship of the girls shot put as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Ava Jenkins won the girls meet medalist honors for Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic, which took place at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Pictured with Jenkins are Northwest High School boys track and field head coach and Northwest High School Athletic Director Dave Frantz (left) and Northwest High School girls track and field head coach Chris Enz (right). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Ava-Jenkins-Medalist-.jpg Northwest senior Ava Jenkins won the girls meet medalist honors for Tuesday’s Mohawk Invitational Classic, which took place at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Pictured with Jenkins are Northwest High School boys track and field head coach and Northwest High School Athletic Director Dave Frantz (left) and Northwest High School girls track and field head coach Chris Enz (right). Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Ava Jenkins captured the championship of the girls long jump as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_NW-Ava-Jenkins-HJ.jpg Northwest senior Ava Jenkins captured the championship of the girls long jump as part of Tuesday’s annual Mohawk Invitational track and field meet. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

Northwest’s Jenkins girls meet medalist

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

