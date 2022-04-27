Notre Dame defeats Green, remain unbeaten in SOC I

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Lady Titans scored 12 runs on 10 hits on Monday — defeating host Green 12-2 in five innings to remain unbeaten in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play (12-1, 10-0 SOC I).

Three different Lady Titans had multi-hit days in the win — junior Annie Dettwiller, sophomore Gracie Ashley, and freshman Bree Hicks.

Hicks drove in a team-high three RBI, while seniors Mia McPheters and Maddie Brown had a pair of RBI for Notre Dame.

Green (3-9, 3-6 SOC I) scored their pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Ryleigh McDavid hit a two-run home run with no outs — after a leadoff walk by Emily Brady.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 1 4 1 1 5 — 12 10 0

Green 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 1 0

Notre Dame hitting

Annie Dettwiller 2-4, 2R, RBI

Maddie Entler 0-1, 2R, 2BB

Annabelle Ball 0-0, R

Bree Hicks 2-3, 3RBI

Mia McPheters 1-1, R, 2RBI

Libby Kelly 1-2, RBI, 2BB

Gracie Ashley 2-3, 2R

Adyson Arnold, 0-1, BB

Katie Strickland 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Kaylyn Darden 0-1, R, BB

Maddie Brown 1-2, 2R, 2RBI

Green hitting

Emily Brady 0-1, R, BB

Ryleigh McDavid 1-2, R, 2RBI

Kailyn Neal 0-1, BB

Pitching

Gwen Sparks (ND) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 13K (W)

Maddie Entler (ND) 0IP, 1H, 2ER, 2BB, 0K

Emily Brady (G) 5IP, 10H, 12ER, 6BB, 4K (L)

