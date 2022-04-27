Notre Dame defeats Green, remain unbeaten in SOC I

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Lady Titans scored 12 runs on 10 hits on Monday — defeating host Green 12-2 in five innings to remain unbeaten in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play (12-1, 10-0 SOC I).
Three different Lady Titans had multi-hit days in the win — junior Annie Dettwiller, sophomore Gracie Ashley, and freshman Bree Hicks.
Hicks drove in a team-high three RBI, while seniors Mia McPheters and Maddie Brown had a pair of RBI for Notre Dame.
Green (3-9, 3-6 SOC I) scored their pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Ryleigh McDavid hit a two-run home run with no outs — after a leadoff walk by Emily Brady.
***
BOX SCORE
Notre Dame 1 4 1 1 5 — 12 10 0
Green 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 1 0
Notre Dame hitting
Annie Dettwiller 2-4, 2R, RBI
Maddie Entler 0-1, 2R, 2BB
Annabelle Ball 0-0, R
Bree Hicks 2-3, 3RBI
Mia McPheters 1-1, R, 2RBI
Libby Kelly 1-2, RBI, 2BB
Gracie Ashley 2-3, 2R
Adyson Arnold, 0-1, BB
Katie Strickland 1-2, R, RBI, BB
Kaylyn Darden 0-1, R, BB
Maddie Brown 1-2, 2R, 2RBI
Green hitting
Emily Brady 0-1, R, BB
Ryleigh McDavid 1-2, R, 2RBI
Kailyn Neal 0-1, BB
Pitching
Gwen Sparks (ND) 5IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 13K (W)
Maddie Entler (ND) 0IP, 1H, 2ER, 2BB, 0K
Emily Brady (G) 5IP, 10H, 12ER, 6BB, 4K (L)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved