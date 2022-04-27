Northwest uses late surge to top Valley

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks made the magic happen in their final three at-bats during Tuesday’s 10-3 victory over Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Entering the top of the fifth tied 1-1, Northwest (10-9, 7-5 SOC II) scored the game’s next nine runs — three in the fifth, four in the sixth, and a pair in the seventh.

Northwest tallied 12 hits as a team, including a team-high three from sophomore leadoff hitter Janeatte Mustain.

A home run by freshman Mollyann Runyon in the top of the fifth plated a pair of Lady Mohawk runs.

Valley (6-7, 6-4 SOC II) freshman Braxtyn Holbrook had two of the Lady Indians’ seven hits as a team — and scored their final run in the home half of the seventh.

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest 0 0 1 0 3 4 2 — 10 12 0

Valley 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 7 2

Northwest hitting

Janeatte Mustain 3-4, 2R, 3RBI

Haley Hawes 1-5, R, 2RBI

Mollyann Runyon 1-4, R, 2RBI

Alison Throckmorton 2-4

Lauren Redoutey 2-4, R

Alyssa Ferguson 0-2, 2R, 2BB

Kallie Childers 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Brooke Hawes 2-3, R, RBI

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 1-3, RBI, BB

Taylor Cunningham 0-3, BB

Lexi Whitt 1-3, BB

Addalyn Conaway 1-4, R

Madison Montgomery 0-3, RBI

Karsyn Davis 1-3, R

Braxtyn Holbrook 2-3, R

Abby Webb 1-3, RBI

Pitching

Madison Puckett (N) 7IP, 7H, 3ER, 3BB, 3K (W)

Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 12H, 9ER, 4BB, 6K (L)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Northwest_Logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved