Lady Tigers pounce on Lady Tartans

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers overcame an early deficit during Tuesday’s 17-5 win over visiting East — scoring each of their 17 runs consecutively.
Entering the bottom of the first trailing 4-0, New Boston (5-12, 3-6 SOC I) scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, three more in the third and four in the fourth.
The Lady Tigers combined for 17 hits as a team — including three apiece by senior Raegan Helpshinstine and junior Bre Conkel.
Sophomores Maci Seibert and Jadelyn Lawson drove in a team-high three RBI in the victory.
East (0-12, 0-9 SOC I) combined for seven hits as a team, inclduing two by senior Sydnee O’Conner.
***
BOX SCORE
East 4 0 0 0 1 — 5 7 4
New Boston 3 7 3 4 0 — 17 14 7
East hitting
Mia Caldwell 1-3
Hayleigh Howard 0-3, R
Felicia Smith 1-3, R
Adrianna Hufferd 1-3, 2R, RBI
Sydnee O’Conner 2-3, R, RBI
Paige Caldwell 1-2
Kaleigh Lennox 0-1, RBI, BB
Bailey Guido 1-3
New Boston hitting
Kenzie Whitley 1-4, 3R
Jadelyn Lawson 2-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB
Dylan O’Rourke 2-4, 3R, 2RBI
Cassie Williams 1-3, R, 2RBI
Bre Conkel 3-4, 3R, RBI
Raegan Helpshinstine 3-3, R, 2RBI
Gabby Banfield 0-2, RBI, 2BB
Maci Seibert 1-3, R, 3RBI
Riquelle Feeman 1-1, R
Ali Friend 0-1, BB
Pitching
Felicia Smith (E) 1.1IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 2K
Karleigh Lennox (E) 2.1IP, 9H, 8ER, 2BB, 2K (L)
Mia Caldwell (E) 0.1IP, 1H, 1ER, 2BB
Kenzie Whitley (NB) 1IP, 3H, 2ER, 0BB, 2K
Cassie Williams (NB) 4IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 4K (W)
