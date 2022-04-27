Lady Tigers pounce on Lady Tartans

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers overcame an early deficit during Tuesday’s 17-5 win over visiting East — scoring each of their 17 runs consecutively.

Entering the bottom of the first trailing 4-0, New Boston (5-12, 3-6 SOC I) scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, three more in the third and four in the fourth.

The Lady Tigers combined for 17 hits as a team — including three apiece by senior Raegan Helpshinstine and junior Bre Conkel.

Sophomores Maci Seibert and Jadelyn Lawson drove in a team-high three RBI in the victory.

East (0-12, 0-9 SOC I) combined for seven hits as a team, inclduing two by senior Sydnee O’Conner.

BOX SCORE

East 4 0 0 0 1 — 5 7 4

New Boston 3 7 3 4 0 — 17 14 7

East hitting

Mia Caldwell 1-3

Hayleigh Howard 0-3, R

Felicia Smith 1-3, R

Adrianna Hufferd 1-3, 2R, RBI

Sydnee O’Conner 2-3, R, RBI

Paige Caldwell 1-2

Kaleigh Lennox 0-1, RBI, BB

Bailey Guido 1-3

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 1-4, 3R

Jadelyn Lawson 2-3, 3R, 3RBI, BB

Dylan O’Rourke 2-4, 3R, 2RBI

Cassie Williams 1-3, R, 2RBI

Bre Conkel 3-4, 3R, RBI

Raegan Helpshinstine 3-3, R, 2RBI

Gabby Banfield 0-2, RBI, 2BB

Maci Seibert 1-3, R, 3RBI

Riquelle Feeman 1-1, R

Ali Friend 0-1, BB

Pitching

Felicia Smith (E) 1.1IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 2K

Karleigh Lennox (E) 2.1IP, 9H, 8ER, 2BB, 2K (L)

Mia Caldwell (E) 0.1IP, 1H, 1ER, 2BB

Kenzie Whitley (NB) 1IP, 3H, 2ER, 0BB, 2K

Cassie Williams (NB) 4IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 4K (W)

