West’s Dixon signs to Edison State

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon says playing basketball at the next level is something he’s aspired toward.

With his commitment and signing to Edison State Community College, Dixon will live out that opportunity with a spot on the Chargers’ 2022-23 roster and on the Piqua, Ohio based campus.

“It’s a really big opportunity, playing at the next level is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Dixon said. “It doesn’t feel real yet.”

During his senior season as a Senator, Dixon averaged 16.5 points per game and was a Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association second team Division III all-Southeast District member, as well as a first team all-Southern Ohio Conference Division II selection.

In the season prior, Dixon was apart of the Senators’ team that helped win a Division III sectional title for the first time since 1998.

“A lot of adversity we had to overcome. These have been two great years and I couldn’t have asked for better people to play with and for,” Dixon said.

Edison State is a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), as well as a member of the Ohio Community College Athletic Association (OCCAC).

Coming off of a 20-9 season this season, the Chargers are looking forward to adding a guard who can facilitate and score the basketball in Dixon.

“Coach says he’s looking for bigger guards. Likes the way I pass the ball and facilitate, and how I shoot the ball. That’s what I plan on doing,” Dixon said. “I haven’t been on a visit, it’s harder to get into bigger schools because of the transfer portal. The first offer you get you should take it because you never know when that opportunity will be gone.”

Dixon is planning to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy upon enrolling at ESCC this fall.

Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association second team Division III all-Southeast District for his play during the 2021-22 basketball season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Jesse-Dixon.jpg Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association second team Division III all-Southeast District for his play during the 2021-22 basketball season. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon signed to continue his education and basketball career at Edison State Community College located in Piqua, Ohio. Pictured (Front, L-R): Adam Holt, Lucinda Hodge, Jesse Dixon, Lexi Deaver; (Back, L-R): Caleb McClanahan, Todd Gilliland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_9341.jpg Portsmouth West senior Jesse Dixon signed to continue his education and basketball career at Edison State Community College located in Piqua, Ohio. Pictured (Front, L-R): Adam Holt, Lucinda Hodge, Jesse Dixon, Lexi Deaver; (Back, L-R): Caleb McClanahan, Todd Gilliland. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

