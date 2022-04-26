Falcons find fire, top Mohawks

McDERMOTT — It took a couple of innings, but the Minford Falcons found their offensive firepower in Monday’s 17-4 win over Northwest at Hagerty Field.
The Falcons scored six runs in the top of the third — taking their first lead of the game after Northwest led 4-0 heading into the third.
A two-run fourth and a nine-run fifth helped put the Falcons in front 17-4 as Minford (9-5, 8-3 SOC II) combined for 14 hits and benefited from five Mohawk errors.
Junior Noah Martin led the Falcons at the plate, going a perfect 4-of-4 with a team-high five RBI. Sophomore Grant Wheeler reached twice via extra-base hit — and drove in three Minford runs.
Freshman Orville Tackett and senior Orville Tackett each had an RBI for the Mohawks (3-8, 3-7 SOC II).
***
BOX SCORE
Minford 0 0 6 2 9 — 17 14 2
Northwest 1 3 0 0 0 — 4 6 5
Minford hitting
Grant Wheeler 2-5, 2R, 3RBI
Adam Crank 1-3, 2RBI
Aodhan Queen 1-4, 2R
Mason Book 0-1, 3R
JD Matiz 0-2, R, BB
Noah Martin 4-4, 2R, 5RBI
Branson Alley 2-4, RBI
Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB
Cole Borland 2-4, 3R, RBI
Northwest hitting
Kaleb Seals 1-3, R
Andrew Nichols 2-3, RBI
Orville Tackett 1-3, RBI
Eli Dettwiller 1-2, R
Zane Fry 1-2, R
Logan Shepherd 0-2, R
Pitching
Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 6H, 1ER, 0BB, 3K (W)
Adam Crank (M) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K
JD Matiz (M) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K
Eli Dettwiller (N) 11H, 7ER, 2BB, 1K (L)
Orville Tackett (N) 3H, 2ER, 1BB
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved