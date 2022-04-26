Falcons find fire, top Mohawks

McDERMOTT — It took a couple of innings, but the Minford Falcons found their offensive firepower in Monday’s 17-4 win over Northwest at Hagerty Field.

The Falcons scored six runs in the top of the third — taking their first lead of the game after Northwest led 4-0 heading into the third.

A two-run fourth and a nine-run fifth helped put the Falcons in front 17-4 as Minford (9-5, 8-3 SOC II) combined for 14 hits and benefited from five Mohawk errors.

Junior Noah Martin led the Falcons at the plate, going a perfect 4-of-4 with a team-high five RBI. Sophomore Grant Wheeler reached twice via extra-base hit — and drove in three Minford runs.

Freshman Orville Tackett and senior Orville Tackett each had an RBI for the Mohawks (3-8, 3-7 SOC II).

BOX SCORE

Minford 0 0 6 2 9 — 17 14 2

Northwest 1 3 0 0 0 — 4 6 5

Minford hitting

Grant Wheeler 2-5, 2R, 3RBI

Adam Crank 1-3, 2RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-4, 2R

Mason Book 0-1, 3R

JD Matiz 0-2, R, BB

Noah Martin 4-4, 2R, 5RBI

Branson Alley 2-4, RBI

Carson Cronin 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Cole Borland 2-4, 3R, RBI

Northwest hitting

Kaleb Seals 1-3, R

Andrew Nichols 2-3, RBI

Orville Tackett 1-3, RBI

Eli Dettwiller 1-2, R

Zane Fry 1-2, R

Logan Shepherd 0-2, R

Pitching

Noah Martin (M) 3IP, 6H, 1ER, 0BB, 3K (W)

Adam Crank (M) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

JD Matiz (M) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

Eli Dettwiller (N) 11H, 7ER, 2BB, 1K (L)

Orville Tackett (N) 3H, 2ER, 1BB

