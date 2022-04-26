Titans take down Bobcats

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Titans combined for 13 hits during Monday’s 10-1 road win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
With the win, the Titans improved to 9-6 (8-2 SOC I), while the Bobcats fall to 2-13 (2-9 SOC I).
Juniors Dylan Seison and Alex Cassidy combined for 7 of the Titans’ 13 hits. The duo also drove in seven combined runs in the victory.
Cassidy didn’t allow a hit in his three innings on the hill, earning the win.
Brody Stapleton drove-in Nathaniel Brannigan with an RBI ground out after Brannigan reached via a one-out triple.
***
BOX SCORE
Notre Dame 1 4 1 0 0 2 2 — 10 13 0
Green 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 1 2
Notre Dame hitting
Eugene Collins 1-2, 2R
Brody Coleman 0-1, R
Matt Boldman 1-4, 2R
Dylan Seison 4-4, 2R, 2RBI
Alex Cassidy 3-5, 3RBI
Nate Johnson 2-4, RBI
Braidan Shepherd 0-2, R
Alex Stiles 2-3, R
Green hitting
Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, R
Brody Stapleton 0-3, RBI
Pitching
Alex Cassidy (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 3K (W)
Dylan Seison (ND) 2.2IP, 1H, 1ER, 3BB, 2K
Matt Boldman (ND) 1.1IP, 0H, 3K
Austin Ray (G) 6IP, 9H, 4ER, 1BB, 4K (L)
Landon Kimbler (G) 1IP, 4H, 2ER, 3K
