Titans take down Bobcats

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Notre Dame Titans combined for 13 hits during Monday’s 10-1 road win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

With the win, the Titans improved to 9-6 (8-2 SOC I), while the Bobcats fall to 2-13 (2-9 SOC I).

Juniors Dylan Seison and Alex Cassidy combined for 7 of the Titans’ 13 hits. The duo also drove in seven combined runs in the victory.

Cassidy didn’t allow a hit in his three innings on the hill, earning the win.

Brody Stapleton drove-in Nathaniel Brannigan with an RBI ground out after Brannigan reached via a one-out triple.

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 1 4 1 0 0 2 2 — 10 13 0

Green 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 1 2

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 1-2, 2R

Brody Coleman 0-1, R

Matt Boldman 1-4, 2R

Dylan Seison 4-4, 2R, 2RBI

Alex Cassidy 3-5, 3RBI

Nate Johnson 2-4, RBI

Braidan Shepherd 0-2, R

Alex Stiles 2-3, R

Green hitting

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, R

Brody Stapleton 0-3, RBI

Pitching

Alex Cassidy (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 1BB, 3K (W)

Dylan Seison (ND) 2.2IP, 1H, 1ER, 3BB, 2K

Matt Boldman (ND) 1.1IP, 0H, 3K

Austin Ray (G) 6IP, 9H, 4ER, 1BB, 4K (L)

Landon Kimbler (G) 1IP, 4H, 2ER, 3K

Staff Report

