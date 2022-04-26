Portsmouth fends off late Rock Hill rally

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans took an early lead and subdued a late Rock Hill threat in Monday’s 4-3 home win over the Redwomen in Ohio Valley Conference play.
With the victory, the Lady Trojans remain atop the the OVC standings with a perfect 8-0 record in league play (14-2 overall).
After Rock Hill scored in the top of the first, Portsmouth answered with a bang.
A lead-off single by sophomore Emily Cheatham set the stage for a two-run opposite field home run by senior Madison Perry — giving the Lady Trojans a 2-1 lead in the home half of the first.
Senior Faith Phillips drove in sophomore Oliva Dickerson with one out in the fourth, putting Portsmouth ahead 3-1. Katie Born scored what would later be the deciding run on a wild pitch with Ayonna Carr at the plate.
Phillips and the Portsmouth defense ended the Redwomen’s late rally in the top of the seventh. After Rock Hill had plated a pair of runs and with two more in scoring position, a game-ending fly-out to Perry at shortstop secured the Lady Trojans’ victory.
Phillips earned the win in the circle while pitching a complete game, allowing one earned run and issuing one walk.
Portsmouth travels to Ironton (11-3, 7-1 OVC) on Wednesday in a key-game toward league supremacy.
***
BOX SCORE
Rock Hill 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 10 0
Portsmouth 2 0 0 2 0 0 X — 4 6 3
Portsmouth hitting
Emily Cheatham 1-3, R
Madison Perry 1-3, R, 2RBI
Olivia Dickerson 2-3, R
Katie Born 1-3, R
Faith Phillips 1-3, RBI
Portsmouth pitching
Faith Phillips (P) 7IP, 10H, 1ER, 1BB, 2K (W)
© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved