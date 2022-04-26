Trojans suffer first league loss

PORTSMOUTH — The race for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship took an interesting turn on Monday.

With Rock Hill’s 7-3 win over the host Portsmouth Trojans at Hatcher Field, the Trojans suffered their first loss to an OVC opponent — and their first loss in the month of April.

The visiting Redmen took an early lead thanks to a four-run first inning — in what would coincidentally be the final margin.

Rock Hill scored each of their four runs in the first with two outs — as six consecutive Redmen reached in the opening frame.

Portsmouth scored runs in the second, third, and seventh, but were ultimately unable to overcome the deficit.

The Trojans (11-2, 7-1 OVC) join Gallia Academy (8-4, 6-1 OVC) in the one-loss column in OVC play. Rock Hill (8-4, 5-2 OVC) and Fairland (7-5, 5-2 OVC) trail the first-place leaders by one game in the loss column.

Portsmouth travels to Ironton on Wednesday in their return to OVC play.

BOX SCORE

Rock Hill 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 7 9 1

Portsmouth 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 6 4

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 0-2, R, 2BB

Tyler Duncan 1-4

Daewin Spence 0-0, R, 4BB

Reade Pendleton 2-4, RBII

Zac Roth 1-3, RBI

Vinnie Lonardo 1-3

Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, RBI

Portsmouth pitching

Vinnie Lonardo (P) 2IP, 5H, 4ER, 3BB, 3K (L)

Tyler Duncan (P) 4IP, 1ER, 0BB, 2K

Drew Roe (P) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K

Staff Report

