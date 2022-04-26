Trojans suffer first league loss

PORTSMOUTH — The race for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference baseball championship took an interesting turn on Monday.
With Rock Hill’s 7-3 win over the host Portsmouth Trojans at Hatcher Field, the Trojans suffered their first loss to an OVC opponent — and their first loss in the month of April.
The visiting Redmen took an early lead thanks to a four-run first inning — in what would coincidentally be the final margin.
Rock Hill scored each of their four runs in the first with two outs — as six consecutive Redmen reached in the opening frame.
Portsmouth scored runs in the second, third, and seventh, but were ultimately unable to overcome the deficit.
The Trojans (11-2, 7-1 OVC) join Gallia Academy (8-4, 6-1 OVC) in the one-loss column in OVC play. Rock Hill (8-4, 5-2 OVC) and Fairland (7-5, 5-2 OVC) trail the first-place leaders by one game in the loss column.
Portsmouth travels to Ironton on Wednesday in their return to OVC play.
***
BOX SCORE
Rock Hill 4 1 0 0 1 1 0 — 7 9 1
Portsmouth 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 6 4
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 0-2, R, 2BB
Tyler Duncan 1-4
Daewin Spence 0-0, R, 4BB
Reade Pendleton 2-4, RBII
Zac Roth 1-3, RBI
Vinnie Lonardo 1-3
Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, RBI
Portsmouth pitching
Vinnie Lonardo (P) 2IP, 5H, 4ER, 3BB, 3K (L)
Tyler Duncan (P) 4IP, 1ER, 0BB, 2K
Drew Roe (P) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 0K
