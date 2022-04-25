Lady Titans split with pair of D-I opponents

NEW ALBANY — By all measures, the Notre Dame Lady Titans’ trip to New Albany for the Eagles’ Strike Out For Cancer tri-games was a successful one.

The Lady Titans faced a pair of Division I opponents in their host New Albany and Marysville — the No. 7-ranked team in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches’ Association poll.

Notre Dame defeated New Albany 6-3, but fell to Marysville 1-0 in their first defeat of the 2022 season.

A two-out double by Marysville’s Harbold broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth in game one — scoring the first runn of the game from third after a leadoff walk began the inning.

ND sophomore Gwen Sparks struck out 12, allowed two hits and issued five walks against the Monarchs.

In game two, Notre Dame (11-1, 9-0 SOC I) scored each of their six runs in the first two innings — taking a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the second and holding on for the eventual 3-run victory.

Junior Libby Kelly drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Titans to go along with three hits in four trips to the play.

Junior Annie Dettwiller, Sparks, and sophomores Katie Strickland and Gracie Ashley also each had an RBI in the win.

Sparks struck out 15 in the win over the Lady Eagles, allowing four hits, one earned run, and issuing two walks.

