Indians blank Jeeps, stay unbeaten

LUCASVILLE — A combined shutout performance on the mound and early runs helped the Valley Indians secure a 4-0 home win over South Webster in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Valley (9-0, 9-0 SOC II) combined for seven hits as a team — as senior Chase Morrow and freshman Jaekyn Ridout both had a pair of hits.

Morrow drove in one of the Valley runs in the bottom of the third — scoring Ridout with 1-out to give the Indians a 2-0 lead.

A two RBI single by junior George Arnett gave Valley a 4-0 cushion in the bottom of the fourth.

Junior Chris Queen earned the win on the hill after an early exit by Valley starter Carter Nickel. Queen pitched the final six and one-third innings, allowing three hits, issuing four walks, and striking out eight.

South Webster (6-8, 3-7 SOC II) had four hits as a team and drew five walks, but were unable to capitalize with runners on base.

***

BOX SCORE

South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

Valley 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 — 4 7 0

South Webster hitting

Gavin Baker 1-4

Jaren Lower 1-3, BB

Trae Zimmerman 0-3, BB

Robert Martin 0-2, BB

Riley Cook 1-3

Elijah Blake 0-1, 2BB

Connor Bender 1-2

Valley hitting

George Arnett 1-4, 2RBI

Chase Morrow 2-3, RBI

Tate Queen 1-3

Landon Jones 0-2, R, BB

Jace Copley 0-2, R

Colt Buckle 1-3, R, RBI

Jaekyn Ridout 2-2, R

Pitching

Robert Martin (SW) 6IP, 7H, 4ER, 2BB, 11K (L)

Carter Nickel (V) 0.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 1K

Chris Queen (V) 6.1IP 3H, 4BB, 8K (W)

