Minford’s Borland no-hits Firelands

CHILLICOTHE — Minford junior Cole Borland had the performance of the day at VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday as part of the Prep Baseball Report Showcase.
In the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Firelands — a Division II program in Oberlin — Borland threw a no-hitter on a smooth 79 pitches while striking out six opposing batters.
Borland walked a pair and had three hit-by-pitch base runners credited to his line, but the shutout and no-hit bid stayed in tact through the final out being recorded.
Minford (8-5, 7-3 SOC II) scored a run in the first, third, and an insurance run in the seventh on 10 hits as a team.
Juniors Adam Crank, Aodhan Queen, Noah Martin, and sophomore Mason Book each had two hits for the Falcons.
Queen and Crank both drove in a run in the win, as Queen hits were both of the extra-base variety. Queen drove in Crank to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI triple.
***
BOX SCORE
Minford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 10 1
Firelands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0
Minford hitting
JD Matiz 1-4, R
Adam Crank 2-4, R, RBI
Aodhan Queen 2-3, R, RBI, BB
Mason Book 2-3
Branson Alley 0-4
Noah Martin 2-2
Kyle Laxton 1-3
Carson Cronin 0-2, BB
Minford pitching
Cole Borland (M) 7IP, 0H, 0ER, 2BB, 6K (W)
