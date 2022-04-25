Minford’s Borland no-hits Firelands

CHILLICOTHE — Minford junior Cole Borland had the performance of the day at VA Memorial Stadium on Saturday as part of the Prep Baseball Report Showcase.

In the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Firelands — a Division II program in Oberlin — Borland threw a no-hitter on a smooth 79 pitches while striking out six opposing batters.

Borland walked a pair and had three hit-by-pitch base runners credited to his line, but the shutout and no-hit bid stayed in tact through the final out being recorded.

Minford (8-5, 7-3 SOC II) scored a run in the first, third, and an insurance run in the seventh on 10 hits as a team.

Juniors Adam Crank, Aodhan Queen, Noah Martin, and sophomore Mason Book each had two hits for the Falcons.

Queen and Crank both drove in a run in the win, as Queen hits were both of the extra-base variety. Queen drove in Crank to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI triple.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 10 1

Firelands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0

Minford hitting

JD Matiz 1-4, R

Adam Crank 2-4, R, RBI

Aodhan Queen 2-3, R, RBI, BB

Mason Book 2-3

Branson Alley 0-4

Noah Martin 2-2

Kyle Laxton 1-3

Carson Cronin 0-2, BB

Minford pitching

Cole Borland (M) 7IP, 0H, 0ER, 2BB, 6K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Minford-logo-7.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved