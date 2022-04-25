Mohawks finding their stride

McDERMOTT — As the month of April comes to a close in a week’s time, the Northwest Mohawks baseball team is rounding into form.

After an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, first-year Northwest coach Brandon Doss told his team to avoid becoming discouraged.

Since then, the Mohawks have won 3-of-4 games — including wins over Waverly and on Friday Portsmouth West.

After the Senators took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first at Hegarty Field in McDermott, Northwest scored the final five runs of the game to earn a 5-1 vicory in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

“These guys are working. As a coach, you see the work they’re putting in. Now they’re starting to see the results from it,” Doss said, after the game. “The biggest thing is consistency and letting them believe that what they’re doing is paying off.”

Four of the Senators’ six hits came in that first frame — including a two-out RBI double by senior Eli Sayre, who also got the start on the mound for West.

From that point-on, Mohawks senior Kaleb Seals allowed just two hits over the final six innings. Seals and the Northwest defense produced four 1-2-3 innings while in the field after the first — including a pair by Seals in which he struck out the side.

Seals finished the game with nine strikeouts and two walks on 106 pitches.

“Seals is a competitor, one of our seniors. Came in and closed it for us against Waverly. We don’t really have an ace, but we feel like he’s the veteran with the most to offer,” Doss said. “We feel confident in all of our pitchers to throw strikes, and that’s what we ask of them.”

Eight different Mohawks helped combine for the team’s 12 hits at the plate. Senior Waylon McGlone had a team-high three hits, while freshman Andrew Nichols and sophomore Zane Fry had a couple of hits.

Sophmore Logan Shepherd drove in a team-high two runs for Northwest.

The Mohawks (3-7, 3-6 SOC II) travel to Minford on Monday in SOC II play. Doss believes his team’s continued improvement in the second half of the season relies on executing the fundamentals.

If that happens, the success will follow, he says.

“Minford on Monday, we’ve won 3-of-4 after starting 0-5. We just need to not beat ourselves. Make the routine plays, and put the ball and make the defense field it and throw it,” Doss said “If they’re better than us, we’ll tip our hat and keep working.”

BOX SCORE

West 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 3

Northwest 1 3 0 0 1 0 X — 5 12 0

Portsmouth West hitting

Trevor Fike 2-4

Tucker Sprigg 0-2, BB

Jakob Tipton 1-3, R

Jacob Davis 2-3

Eli Sayre 1-3, RBI

Wesley Cooper 0-2, BB

Northwest hitting

Kaleb Seals 1-4, R, RBI

Andrew Nichols 2-4

Orville Tackett 1-3, R

Waylon McGlone 3-4

Eli Dettwiller 1-2, R, BB

Levi Tackett 1-3

Zane Fry 2-3, R

Logan Shepherd 1-3, R, 2RBI

Pitching

Eli Sayre (W) 2.2IP, 8H, 2ER, BB, 2K (L)

Jakob Tipton (W) 3.1IP, 4H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K

Kaleb Seals (N) 7IP, 6H, 1ER, 2BB, 9K (W)

Northwest wins 5-1 over West

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

