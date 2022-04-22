SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 22
Baseball
Portsmouth 13, South Point 1 (5 innings)
Minford 6, Waverly 5
Northwest 5, Portsmouth West 1
Notre Dame 11, New Boston 0
Clay 10, East 0 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 14, Green 2
Fairland 9, Rock Hill 2
Ironton 6, Coal Grove 0
Gallia Academy 8, Chesapeake 4
Softball
Portsmouth at South Point
Portsmouth West 7, Northwest 1
South Webster 21, Valley 1 (5 innings)
Waverly 13, Minford 1 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 11, New Boston 1 (5 innings)
Clay 18, East 3
Rock Hill 3, Fairland 2
Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)