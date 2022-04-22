Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 22


Baseball

Portsmouth 13, South Point 1 (5 innings)

Minford 6, Waverly 5

Northwest 5, Portsmouth West 1

Notre Dame 11, New Boston 0

Clay 10, East 0 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 14, Green 2

Fairland 9, Rock Hill 2

Ironton 6, Coal Grove 0

Gallia Academy 8, Chesapeake 4

Softball

Portsmouth at South Point

Portsmouth West 7, Northwest 1

South Webster 21, Valley 1 (5 innings)

Waverly 13, Minford 1 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 11, New Boston 1 (5 innings)

Clay 18, East 3

Rock Hill 3, Fairland 2

Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 0 (5 innings)

