Trojans win meeting of OVC unbeatens

PEDRO — A three-run seventh inning helped the Portsmouth Trojans’ baseball team remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday.

Entering the seventh tied 2-2 with their host Rock Hill, the Trojans scored three runs with two outs — giving them the necessary cushion to secure a 5-2 lead.

A Dariyonne Bryant double scored J.T. Williams as the go-ahead run to put Portsmouth in front 3-2.

A Tyler Duncan RBI-single made it 4-2 Portsmouth, then a pair of walks — including a bases loaded RBI-walk drawn by Reade Pendleton — gave the Trojans their fifth and final run.

Portsmouth (10-1, 6-0 OVC) and Rock Hill (7-3, 4-1 OVC) were the final two OVC baseball teams which were undefeated entering Thursday.

Now the Trojans stand atop the standings, with the Redmen, Fairland, and Gallia Academy all with one loss.

Junior Vinnie Lonardo was lights out on the mound in the Portsmouth victory.

The left-hander allowed just three hits and issued three walks in the complete-game win, striking out nine Rock Hill batters on 102 pitches.

Portsmouth traveled to South Point on Friday in OVC play, and will welcome Rock Hill to Hatcher Field on Monday (April 25).

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 — 6 7 2

Rock Hill 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 3 1

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 1-3, R, BB

Tyler Duncan 2-4, RBI

Daewin Spence 1-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Reade Pendleton 1-3, RBI, BB

Amari Harmon 0-4

Vinnie Lonardo 0-3, RBI

Deandre Berry 1-3

Nathaniel Berry 0-2

Zach Roth 0-1

J.T. Williams 0-0, R

Dariyonne Bryant 1-3, R, RBI

Portsmouth pitching

Vinnie Lonardo (P) 7IP, 3H, 0ER, 3BB, 9K (W)

Portsmouth junior Vinnie Lonardo (7) delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ 5-2 win at Rock Hill on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Vinnie-Lonardo-1.jpg Portsmouth junior Vinnie Lonardo (7) delivers a pitch during the Trojans’ 5-2 win at Rock Hill on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Portsmouth senior left-fielder Dariyonne Bryant (1) makes a leaping catch next to senior center-fielder Drew Roe (2) during the Trojans’ 5-2 win at Rock Hill on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Bryant-Roe-1.jpg Portsmouth senior left-fielder Dariyonne Bryant (1) makes a leaping catch next to senior center-fielder Drew Roe (2) during the Trojans’ 5-2 win at Rock Hill on Thursday in Ohio Valley Conference play. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

PHS edges Rock Hill, 5-2

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved