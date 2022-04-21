Notre Dame blanks East, 17-0

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans bested visiting East 17-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play — improving their unbeaten start to 9-0 (8-0 SOC I).

Sophomore starting pitchers Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford combined for a five inning no-hitter, facing one over the minimum and combining for 12 strikeouts.

11 different Lady Titans reached base via hit as part of their team’s 15 hits.

Freshman Bree Hicks, Ford, and juniors Annie Dettwiller and Libby Kelly each had two hits. Dettwiller and Kelly each had three RBI for Notre Dame.

BOX SCORE

East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1

Notre Dame 5 1 5 6 X — 17 15 0

Notre Dame hitting

Bree Hicks 2-3, 2R, RBI

Annabelle Ball 1-1, R, 2RBI, HR

Kyndall Ford 2-4, R, RBI

Annie Dettwiller 2-3, R, 3RBI

Gwen Sparks 1-2, R

Alivia Taylor 1-1, R

Katie Strickland 1-2, R, RBI

Maddie Brown 0-0, R, 2BB

Mia McPheters 0-0, 2R, BB

Libby Kelly 2-2, R, 3RBI

Adyson Arnold 0-1, RBI

Gracie Ashley 1-2, 2R, 2RBI

Maddie Entler 1-2, R, RBI

Kaylyn Darden 1-1, R, 2RBI

Pitching

Karleigh Lennox (E) 5IP, 15H, 15ER, 3BB, 1K (L)

Gwen Sparks (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 8K (W)

Kyndall Ford (ND) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 4K

Staff Report

