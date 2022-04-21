Notre Dame blanks East, 17-0

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans bested visiting East 17-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play — improving their unbeaten start to 9-0 (8-0 SOC I).
Sophomore starting pitchers Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford combined for a five inning no-hitter, facing one over the minimum and combining for 12 strikeouts.
11 different Lady Titans reached base via hit as part of their team’s 15 hits.
Freshman Bree Hicks, Ford, and juniors Annie Dettwiller and Libby Kelly each had two hits. Dettwiller and Kelly each had three RBI for Notre Dame.
***
BOX SCORE
East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
Notre Dame 5 1 5 6 X — 17 15 0
Notre Dame hitting
Bree Hicks 2-3, 2R, RBI
Annabelle Ball 1-1, R, 2RBI, HR
Kyndall Ford 2-4, R, RBI
Annie Dettwiller 2-3, R, 3RBI
Gwen Sparks 1-2, R
Alivia Taylor 1-1, R
Katie Strickland 1-2, R, RBI
Maddie Brown 0-0, R, 2BB
Mia McPheters 0-0, 2R, BB
Libby Kelly 2-2, R, 3RBI
Adyson Arnold 0-1, RBI
Gracie Ashley 1-2, 2R, 2RBI
Maddie Entler 1-2, R, RBI
Kaylyn Darden 1-1, R, 2RBI
Pitching
Karleigh Lennox (E) 5IP, 15H, 15ER, 3BB, 1K (L)
Gwen Sparks (ND) 3IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 8K (W)
Kyndall Ford (ND) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 4K
