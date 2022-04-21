West’s McDermott throws perfect game in win over Eastern

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators won their fourth-straight game on Wednesday — and junior Sydney McDermott threw a perfect game in the process.

In helping the Lady Senators improve to 14-1 (7-1 SOC II), McDermott faced the minimum on 62 pitches in their 10-0 win over the Lady Eagles in six innings. The right-hander struck out 13 of the 18 batters she faced.

Sophomore Kaylor Pickelsimer drove in a team-high three RBI in the victory, while junior Kylie Osborne led the Lady Senators with a team-high three hits in three trips to the plate.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3

West 0 0 1 0 4 5 — 10 11 0

West hitting

Emma Sayre 2-3, 2R

Myla Meade 1-3, R, 2RBI

Emily Moore 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Kate Rollins 1-4, R, RBI

Abi Boland 1-4

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-4, 3RBI

Kylie Osborne 3-3, 2R

Portsmouth West pitching

Sydney McDermott (PW) 6IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 13K (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_West-_-logo-11.jpg

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved