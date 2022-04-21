New Boston run-rules Western, 13-3

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Lady Tigers combined for 12 hits as part of Wednesday’s 13-3 win over Western in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

Senior Kenzie Whitley and sophomore Jadelyn Lawson each had three hits to lead the Lady Tigers (4-11, 2-5 SOC I) at the plate.

Whitley scored a team-high three runs, while Lawson and sophomore Cassie Williams each had two RBI.

In six innings pitched in the circle, Whitley allowed just four hits, two earned runs, and struck out six in the winning effort.

BOX SCORE

Western 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 3 4 1

New Boston 3 1 0 1 5 3 — 13 12 2

New Boston hitting

Kenzie Whitley 3-4, 3R

Jadelyn Lawson 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Dylan O’Rourke 1-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Cassie Williams 2-2, 2RBI, BB

Bre Conkel 0-3, 2RBI, BB

Reagan Helphinstine 0-2, R, 2BB

Maci Seibert 2-4, 2R

Allison Friend 0-3, R, BB

R. Feeman 1-4, R, RBI

New Boston pitching

Kenzie Whitley (NB) 6IP, 4H, 2ER, 2BB, 6K (W)

Staff Report

