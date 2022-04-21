WEST PORTSMOUTH — After taking a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Portsmouth West Senators held on to defeat visiting Eastern 9-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

West collected 12 hits as a team, including a team-high three from sophomore Jakob Tipton. Tipton scored two of West’s nine runs and had an RBI.

Senior Jacob Davis drove in a team-high two RBI in the five-run win that helped improve West to 6-6 overall (3-6 SOC II).

Sophomore Trevor Fike pitched the final four innings and earned the win on the hill, allowing one earned run and three hits on 76 pitches.

“We overcame an early deficit to get the win. Tipton and Fike pitched well and our defense had some big plays when we needed them,” West coach Larry Goodwin said, “Offensively, we were able to get production throughout the lineup and executed some plays.”

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 — 4 9 4

West 0 0 2 1 3 3 X — 9 13 2

West hitting

Trevor Fike 2-4, R

Tucker Spriggs 1-3, 2R, RBI

Jakob Tipton 3-4, 2R, RBI

Jacob Davis 2-4, R, 2RBI

Eli Sayre 2-4, R, RBI

Reece Coleman 1-2, R, 2BB

Cole Windsor 1-3, RBI

Max Rapp 1-3, RBI

Wesley Cooper 0-3

West pitching

Jakob Tipton (W) 3IP, 6H, 3ER, 0BB, 2K

Trevor Fike (W) 4IP, 3H, 1ER, 6BB, 0K (W)