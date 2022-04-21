Portsmouth’s Duncan throws no hitter against Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH — For the second-straight outing in Ohio Valley Conference play, a Portsmouth Trojan allowed no hits from the mound.

On Monday, Portsmouth senior Daewin Spence tossed a five-inning perfect game during their 14-0 win on Coal Grove.

Two days later, junior Tyler Duncan did the same — facing one over the minimum in the Trojans’ 10-0 win over Chesapeake.

Portsmouth scored in every inning — including a run in the sixth to secure the 10-run victory in six innings.

A dropped third strike in the top of the fourth resulted in the Panthers’ lone base-runner of the evening. By game’s end, Duncan had fanned 12 ‘Peake hitters and issued no walks.

Spence led Portsmouth with a team-high four hits and four RBI — as Portsmouth won their ninth-straight game and improve to 9-1 (5-0 OVC).

BOX SCORE

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3

Portsmouth 1 1 2 2 3 1 — 10 14 0

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 1-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Tyler Duncan 3-4, 2R, 2RBI

Daewin Spence 4-4, 4RBI

Reade Pendleton 1-4

Amari Harmon 1-3, 2R, BB

Vinnie Lonardo 0-3, R, BB

Jake Carter 1-2, 2RBI, BB

Nathaniel Berry 1-3, 2R

Dariyonne Bryant 2-3, R

Portsmouth pitching

Tyler Duncan (P) 6IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 12K

Members of the Portsmouth baseball team celebrate junior Tyler Duncan (7) throwing a no-hitter during the Trojans’ 10-0 win over Chesapeake in six innings. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Portsmouth-baseball.jpg Members of the Portsmouth baseball team celebrate junior Tyler Duncan (7) throwing a no-hitter during the Trojans’ 10-0 win over Chesapeake in six innings. Submitted photo

Staff Report

