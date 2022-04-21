Notre Dame wins 5th straight

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans have been positioning themselves for a bid at the Southern Ohio Conference Division I title.

With five-consecutive wins in their last nine days, including victories over Clay, Ironton St. Joe, Green, and East, Notre Dame (7-5, 6-1 SOC I) is in second place among the league title contenders.

Their 10-0 win over the Tartans in five innings on Wednesday solidified that when the Symmes Valley Vikings came to Portsmouth Thursday, the opportunity to share first place presented itself.

Titans senior Matt Boldman earned the win on the hill in the 10-run victory, allowing just four hits, walking one, and striking out five on 72 pitches

“Matt’s a senior whose started all four years for us, someone we feel confident in that would do what we needed to,” Notre Dame coach Dan Cassidy said, of Boldman’s outing, “Proud of the way he stepped up for us.”

Notre Dame jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when a ball hit by junior Alex Cassidy resulted in a Tartan error, scoring Boldman with two outs after a one-out hit by pitch.

In the second, the Titans sent 12 batters to the plate and scored nine runs — including five with two outs in the inning. The first six Notre Dame batters reached in the sixth.

Junior Alex Stiles had two hits and team-high four RBI, while freshman Myles Phillips had two hits as well — and scored a pair of runs.

The Titans stole eight bases in the game — an approach on the bases that Cassidy said is a point of emphasis with his team.

“Didn’t have a lot of hits, but we put it in play and got on the base paths. We’re a team that wants to try and run,” Cassidy said. “We want to be aggressive and try to make things happen.”

Chris Escamilla led the Tartans with a team-high two hits. Landehn Pernell and Leviticus Justice both also reached base once via hit.

Notre Dame will welcome Symmes Valley (10-1, 8-0 SOC I) to Portsmouth on Thursday — meeting with the Vikings for the second time this season.

Symmes won the first meeting 6-0 in the first week of the season back on March 30.

In their last trip to Portsmouth in the 2021 season, the Vikings escaped with a 4-3 win.

“Our pitching has come a long way. We’ve gotten to the point where we can have three-four kids come in to pitch and get us a long way. We’re right where we want to be, both teams will be throwing their aces and it’ll be a battle,” Cassidy said.

BOX SCORE

East 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3

Notre Dame 1 9 0 0 X — 10 4 1

East hitting

Landehn Pernell 1-3

Leviticus Justice 1-2

Chris Escamilla 2-2

Ethan Meadows 0-0, BB

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 0-1, R, BB

Matt Boldman 0-1, 2R, RBI

Dylan Seison 0-1, RBI

Alex Cassidy 0-1, R

Myles Phillips 2-2, 2R, RBI

Braidan Shepherd 0-1, 2R, BB

Alex Stiles 2-2, R, 4RBI

Reagan Lester 0-1, R, BB

Pitching

Landehn Pernell (E) 1IP, 2H, 4ER, 2BB, 1K (L)

Ethan Rase (E) 1IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB, 1K

Cameron Justice (E) 2IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 3K

Matt Boldman (ND) 5IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 5K (W)

Titans top Tartans 10-0

