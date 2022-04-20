SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 20
Baseball
Portsmouth 10, Chesapeake 0 (6 innings)
Valley 1, Minford 1 (suspended in 12th inning)
West 9, Eastern 4
Wheelersburg 10, South Webster 0
Northwest 6, Waverly 3
New Boston 9, Western 7
Notre Dame 10, East 0 (5 innings)
Ironton St. Joe 7, Clay 1
Symmes Valley 12, Green 0 (5 innings)
Rock Hill 12, Coal Grove 1
Ironton 5, Fairland 2
Gallia Academy 9, South Point 2
Softball
Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 1 (6 innings)
Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 1
West 10, Eastern 0 (6 innings)
Valley 6, Minford 5
Northwest 9, Waverly 5
Notre Dame 17, East 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 11, Green 1 (6 innings)
New Boston 13, Western 3 (6 innings)
Vinton County 7, Clay 5
Ironton 3, Fairland 1
Coal Grove 6, Rock Hill 4
Gallia Academy 23, South Point 0 (5 innings)