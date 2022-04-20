Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 20


Baseball

Portsmouth 10, Chesapeake 0 (6 innings)

Valley 1, Minford 1 (suspended in 12th inning)

West 9, Eastern 4

Wheelersburg 10, South Webster 0

Northwest 6, Waverly 3

New Boston 9, Western 7

Notre Dame 10, East 0 (5 innings)

Ironton St. Joe 7, Clay 1

Symmes Valley 12, Green 0 (5 innings)

Rock Hill 12, Coal Grove 1

Ironton 5, Fairland 2

Gallia Academy 9, South Point 2

Softball

Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 1 (6 innings)

Wheelersburg 3, South Webster 1

West 10, Eastern 0 (6 innings)

Valley 6, Minford 5

Northwest 9, Waverly 5

Notre Dame 17, East 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 11, Green 1 (6 innings)

New Boston 13, Western 3 (6 innings)

Vinton County 7, Clay 5

Ironton 3, Fairland 1

Coal Grove 6, Rock Hill 4

Gallia Academy 23, South Point 0 (5 innings)

