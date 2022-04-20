Titans shut out Western, stay perfect

PORTSMOUTH — Sometimes, the late-notice high school site switch matters none.

That held true for the Notre Dame High School softball squad on Monday.

That’s because the undefeated Titans, playing a Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup matchup against the Western Indians, ended up playing at home — but being the road squad on the scoreboard.

Still, the most important thing for Notre Dame was yet another league win.

The Titans, with Western forced to move the game to Notre Dame due to its field deemed unplayable, took down the Indians with another shutout —a 16-0 blanking as the Titans tallied 15 hits to Western’s one.

The Titans, too, made no errors —while Western committed only one.

With the victory, Notre Dame raised its perfect SOC I tally to 7-0 —part of 8-0 overall.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule —as the Titans scored in every inning, featuring bookend innings of three runs apiece.

The breakout frame was the seven-run second, followed by two more markers in the third — and a single solitary point in the fourth.

Once again, the Titans’ 1-2 pitching punch of Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford shared the circle —with Sparks pitching the opening three innings and Ford for the closing pair.

Sparks allowed the only Western baserunner —an early double by Elliott, as otherwise she struck out nine of the 10 Indians she faced, with Ford seeing six and fanning five.

Ford, for her batting effort, led the Titans on Monday in four categories —tied for the most at-bats (five) and runs batted in (three), while leading the team in hits (four) and runs scored (three).

Maddie Brown tied Ford for most at-bats and RBIs, as senior Mia McPheters and Annie Dettwiller delivered two hits apiece —as McPheters homered and tripled and Dettwiller tripled and doubled.

The Titans, in fact, hit four home runs —with others from Ford, Katie Strickland and Annabelle Ball.

Strickland’s was a two-run shot.

Brown tripled, Libby Kelly and Bree Hicks had doubles, and Kaylyn Darden and Gracie Ashley added singles.

The Titans also drew nine walks, while Ashley and Hicks were both hit by pitches.

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

