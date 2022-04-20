Lady Senators win third-straight, blank Hornets

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Another game, another shutout victory for the Portsmouth West Lady Senators softball team.

This go-around, West (13-1, 6-1 SOC II) blanked visiting Coal Grove 10-0 in six innings on 13 hits.

Senior Abi Boland, sophomore Kate Rollins, and freshman Macie Bradofrd each had three-hit days for the Lady Senators.

Rollins drove in a team-high three runs, while fellow sophomore Emily Moore scored a team-high three runs.

Junior right-hander Sydney McDermott faced two-over the minimum, allowing one hit, issuing a walk, and striking out 11 of the 20 Lady Hornets batters she faced.

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4

Portsmouth West 4 0 2 3 0 1 — 10 13 0

West hitting

Emma Sayre 1-3, 2R, BB

Myla Meade 0-4, R

Emily Moore 2-4, 3R

Kaylor Pickelsimer 0-4, RBI

Abi Boland 3-3, 2RBI, BB

Kate Rollins 3-4, R, 3RBI

Macie Bradford 3-4, RBI

Sydney McDermott 1-4, RBI

West pitching

Sydney McDermott (PW) 6IP, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 11K (W)

Staff Report

