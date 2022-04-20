Northwest softball tops Clay

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team raised their record to .500 with Tuesday’s 8-3 non-league home win over Clay.

Northwest built an 8-0 lead heading into the Lady Panthers’ final turn at the plate thanks in large part to their five-run sixth.

Sophomore Madison Puckett led the Lady Mohawks at the plate and in the circle — driving in three runs on two hits, and going the distance as the winning pitcher. Puckett allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and struck out five.

Senior Alison Throckmorton and sophomore Janeatte Mustain each had two hits and scored two runs in the Northwest victory.

Clay (8-3, 5-1 SOC I) senior Kyleigh Oliver had three of the Lady Panthers’ eight hits as a team — scoring a run and driving in one of their three runs. Senior Jacy Gearheart and sophomore Shea Edgington also each had an RBI for Clay.

BOX SCORE

Clay 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 8 3

Northwest 1 0 2 0 0 5 X — 8 9 0

Clay hitting

Kyleigh Oliver 3-4, R, RBI

Jacy Gearheart 1-2, RBI

Shae Edgington 0-3, RBI

Kailey Ware 1-3

Morgan McCoy 1-3

Preslee Lutz 1-3, R

Sarah Cassidy 1-3, R

Northwest hitting

Janeatte Mustain 2-3, 2R

Haley Hawes 1-3, R, 2RBI

Mollyann Runyon 1-4, R

Alison Throckmorton 2-4, 2R

Madison Puckett 2-3, R, 3RBI

Lauren Redoutey 1-4, RBI

Brooke Hawes 0-2, BB, R

Northwest pitching

Preslee Lutz (C) 6IP, 9H 4BB, 4ER, 4K (L)

Madison Puckett (N) 7IP, 8H, 2BB, 3ER, 5K (W)

Staff Report

