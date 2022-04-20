Northwest softball tops Clay

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks softball team raised their record to .500 with Tuesday’s 8-3 non-league home win over Clay.
Northwest built an 8-0 lead heading into the Lady Panthers’ final turn at the plate thanks in large part to their five-run sixth.
Sophomore Madison Puckett led the Lady Mohawks at the plate and in the circle — driving in three runs on two hits, and going the distance as the winning pitcher. Puckett allowed eight hits, three earned runs, and struck out five.
Senior Alison Throckmorton and sophomore Janeatte Mustain each had two hits and scored two runs in the Northwest victory.
Clay (8-3, 5-1 SOC I) senior Kyleigh Oliver had three of the Lady Panthers’ eight hits as a team — scoring a run and driving in one of their three runs. Senior Jacy Gearheart and sophomore Shea Edgington also each had an RBI for Clay.
***
BOX SCORE
Clay 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 8 3
Northwest 1 0 2 0 0 5 X — 8 9 0
Clay hitting
Kyleigh Oliver 3-4, R, RBI
Jacy Gearheart 1-2, RBI
Shae Edgington 0-3, RBI
Kailey Ware 1-3
Morgan McCoy 1-3
Preslee Lutz 1-3, R
Sarah Cassidy 1-3, R
Northwest hitting
Janeatte Mustain 2-3, 2R
Haley Hawes 1-3, R, 2RBI
Mollyann Runyon 1-4, R
Alison Throckmorton 2-4, 2R
Madison Puckett 2-3, R, 3RBI
Lauren Redoutey 1-4, RBI
Brooke Hawes 0-2, BB, R
Northwest pitching
Preslee Lutz (C) 6IP, 9H 4BB, 4ER, 4K (L)
Madison Puckett (N) 7IP, 8H, 2BB, 3ER, 5K (W)
