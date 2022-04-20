Perfect day for Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Hatcher Field was the site of perfection on Tuesday.
The Portsmouth Trojans baseball team hosted and defeated Coal Grove 14-0 in five innings — improving to 8-1 overall (4-0 OVC) and strengthening their first-place standing in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Anchoring the victory on the mound was senior Daewin Spence who faced the minimum 15 batters, allowing no Hornets to reach in just 67 pitches.
Spence struck out 11, issued no walks and allowed no hits — while the Trojans’ bats did the scoring at the plate.
Seniors Drew Roe and Dariyonne Bryant each drove in three runs on five-combined hits.
Bryant and sophomore Nathaniel Berry scored a team-high three runs as Portsmouth combined for 11 hits.
The Trojans send 16 batters to the plate during their 11-run fourth inning which gave them a 14-0 lead before Spence ended the game with a pair of strikeouts and a game-ending 4-3 putout.
Portsmouth welcomes Chesapeake to Hatcher Field on Wednesday in OVC play. The Trojans were 11-0 winners at Chesapeake in their first meeting back on April 4.
***
BOX SCORE
Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
Portsmouth 1 2 0 11 X — 14 11 0
Portsmouth hitting
Drew Roe 3-4, R, 3RBI
Tyler Duncan 2-3, R
Daewin Spence 0-3, R, RBI, BB
Reade Pendleton 1-4, R, RBI
Zac Roth 1-2, RBI, BB
Vinnie Lonardo 1-3, R
Amari Harmon 0-1, 2R, BB
Nathaniel Berry 1-2, 3R, RBI, BB
Dariyonne Bryant 2-3, 3R, 3RBI
Portsmouth pitching
Daewin Spence (P) 5IP, 0H, 0BB, 0ER, 11K