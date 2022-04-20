Perfect day for Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Hatcher Field was the site of perfection on Tuesday.

The Portsmouth Trojans baseball team hosted and defeated Coal Grove 14-0 in five innings — improving to 8-1 overall (4-0 OVC) and strengthening their first-place standing in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Anchoring the victory on the mound was senior Daewin Spence who faced the minimum 15 batters, allowing no Hornets to reach in just 67 pitches.

Spence struck out 11, issued no walks and allowed no hits — while the Trojans’ bats did the scoring at the plate.

Seniors Drew Roe and Dariyonne Bryant each drove in three runs on five-combined hits.

Bryant and sophomore Nathaniel Berry scored a team-high three runs as Portsmouth combined for 11 hits.

The Trojans send 16 batters to the plate during their 11-run fourth inning which gave them a 14-0 lead before Spence ended the game with a pair of strikeouts and a game-ending 4-3 putout.

Portsmouth welcomes Chesapeake to Hatcher Field on Wednesday in OVC play. The Trojans were 11-0 winners at Chesapeake in their first meeting back on April 4.

***

BOX SCORE

Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2

Portsmouth 1 2 0 11 X — 14 11 0

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 3-4, R, 3RBI

Tyler Duncan 2-3, R

Daewin Spence 0-3, R, RBI, BB

Reade Pendleton 1-4, R, RBI

Zac Roth 1-2, RBI, BB

Vinnie Lonardo 1-3, R

Amari Harmon 0-1, 2R, BB

Nathaniel Berry 1-2, 3R, RBI, BB

Dariyonne Bryant 2-3, 3R, 3RBI

Portsmouth pitching

Daewin Spence (P) 5IP, 0H, 0BB, 0ER, 11K

Members of the Portsmouth Trojans baseball team celebrate their 14-0 win over Coal Grove and senior Daewin Spence’s (3) five inning perfect game. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_PHS-pic.jpg Members of the Portsmouth Trojans baseball team celebrate their 14-0 win over Coal Grove and senior Daewin Spence’s (3) five inning perfect game. Submitted photo

Spence, Trojans blank Hornets