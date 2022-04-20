Valley wins epic over Tigers

LUCASVILLE — Apparently, Valley’s Chris Queen is the king of clutch.

That’s because he repeated a feat from earlier in the season on Friday —giving the host and undefeated Indians a massive Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball victory.

Queen’s RBI-single in the eighth inning smoked its way over the centerfielder’s head, and scored leadoff man George Arnett with the game’s only run —resulting in the Indians’ epic 1-0 win over the visiting Waverly Tigers at The Reservation.

Already the hero from the Indians’ 6-5 nine-inning walkoff win on March 30 against defending division champion Minford, Queen came through in the clutch again against Waverly —with another extra-inning and game-winning basehit.

Against Alex Boles, the Tigers’ ace pitcher, Arnett singled to lead off the eighth—and went to second on an error when Waverly’s leftfielder misplayed the ball.

The next Valley batter, the two-hole hitter Chase Morrow, managed to beat out the defense for a bunt single —followed by an intentional walk by Boles to Tate Queen.

With the bases loaded, Chris Queen cleaned up —and lined a shot off Boles into centerfield for the game’s only point.

For the second time this season, Queen kept the Indians unbeaten with a walkoff win —as Valley raised its perfect to 8-0, both overall and atop the SOC II.

The Indians have now completed the first half of conference competition for 2022 —and are in first place all by themselves, thanks to the two walkoff wins with a 3-2 triumph over visiting Wheelersburg a week ago.

Valley is also, for the second consecutive Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association statewide poll, the top-ranked team in ALL of Division IV.

The Division II Tigers, with the tough-luck loss, fell to 7-3 —and 5-3 in the league.

For the designated hitter Queen, he and Arnett led the Indians’ offensive attack with two hits apiece, including a double by Arnett —as Valley churned out nine hits and two walks.

Morrow, Tate Queen, Jace Copley, Hunter Edwards and Colt Buckle collected one single apiece, while Copley had a regular bases on balls issued by Boles.

The Indians did leave five men stranded, but all Valley pitcher Carter Nickel needed was that one run.

Both hurlers threw all eight innings and only had one wild pitch apiece, as Nickel needed 94 pitches to 25 Tigers and Boles 111 to 31 Indians —as Nickel struck out 10 and Boles eight.

While the Indians did make one error, it ultimately didn’t hurt —as the only baserunner which Nickel allowed was a single to Waverly’s L.T. Jordan, the second batter of the game.

That mean Nickel retired all other Tigers — including two-thirds of the Waverly lineup via strikeout.

The Indians, which saw Monday’s SOC II tilt at Northwest get postponed and Tuesday’s non-league affair against Huntington get canceled, travel to Minford on Wednesday night for that rematch.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Minford High School —as the Falcons (6-3 SOC II), like the Tigers, are beset with three league losses.

Wheelersburg is the division’s second-place club —with a 6-1 league mark and whose only loss is at Valley.

Valley pitcher Carter Nickel tossed a complete-game 10-strikeout and one-hit shutout in the Indians’ 1-0 eight-inning victory over Waverly on Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Waverly-Valley-Nickel-.jpg Valley pitcher Carter Nickel tossed a complete-game 10-strikeout and one-hit shutout in the Indians’ 1-0 eight-inning victory over Waverly on Friday. Courtesy of Guy Queen, Queenpics Valley’s Hunter Edwards (left) and Chris Queen (right) celebrate following Queen’s RBI-single which gave Valley a thrilling 1-0 victory over Waverly on Friday in a key Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Waverly-Valley-Celebrate-.jpg Valley’s Hunter Edwards (left) and Chris Queen (right) celebrate following Queen’s RBI-single which gave Valley a thrilling 1-0 victory over Waverly on Friday in a key Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at Valley High School. Courtesy of Guy Queen, Queenpics

Queen’s clutch hit gives Indians 1-0 8-inning win

Staff report

