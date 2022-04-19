SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 19
Baseball
Portsmouth 14, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)
Waverly 4, West 0
Ironton St. Joe 6, Green 1
Ironton 10, South Point 0
Northwest at Leesburg Fairfield
Chesapeake at Gallia Academy
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd.
Eastern at East, ppd.
Huntington at Valley, canceled
Softball
Portsmouth 4, Valley 3
West 10, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)
Northwest 8, Clay 3
Ironton 13, South Point 1 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd.
Eastern at East, ppd.
South Webster at Leesburg Fairfield, canceled
Minford at Jackson