Titans win fourth-straight, blank Indians

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans (6-5, 5-1 SOC I) won their fourth-straight game on Monday — defeating visiting Western 14-0 in five innings.
Junior Alex Cassidy had a multi-hit day for the Titans and earned the win on the hill — going 2-of-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while allowing one hit in four innings pitched.
Junior Alex Stiles went 1-of-3 with a pair of runs scored and team-high three RBI for Notre Dame. Sophomore Braidan Shepherd scored a team-high three runs as part of their team’s 14 runs scored.
Eugene Collins, Matt Boldman, Brock Shepherd, Dylan Seison, Nate Johnson, and Myles Phillips each collected a hit for Notre Dame in the victory.
***
BOX SCORE
Western 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 5
Notre Dame 0 4 2 8 X — 14 9 1
Notre Dame hitting
Eugene Collins 1-2, R, BB
Hunter McNutt 0-0, R, BB
Matt Boldman 1-3, R
Brock Shepherd 1-1, RBI
Dylan Seison 1-3
Alex Cassidy 2-3, R, RBI
Mason Tarr 0-1, RBI
Nate Johnson 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB
Braidan Shepherd 0-0, 3R, 2BB
Myles Phillips 1-3, 2R, RBI
Alex Stiles 1-3, 2R, 3RBI
Reagan Lester 0-0, 2RBI
Notre Dame pitching
Alex Cassidy (ND) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 4BB, 6K (W)
Matt Boldman (ND) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K