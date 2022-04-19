Titans win fourth-straight, blank Indians

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans (6-5, 5-1 SOC I) won their fourth-straight game on Monday — defeating visiting Western 14-0 in five innings.

Junior Alex Cassidy had a multi-hit day for the Titans and earned the win on the hill — going 2-of-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while allowing one hit in four innings pitched.

Junior Alex Stiles went 1-of-3 with a pair of runs scored and team-high three RBI for Notre Dame. Sophomore Braidan Shepherd scored a team-high three runs as part of their team’s 14 runs scored.

Eugene Collins, Matt Boldman, Brock Shepherd, Dylan Seison, Nate Johnson, and Myles Phillips each collected a hit for Notre Dame in the victory.

***

BOX SCORE

Western 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 5

Notre Dame 0 4 2 8 X — 14 9 1

Notre Dame hitting

Eugene Collins 1-2, R, BB

Hunter McNutt 0-0, R, BB

Matt Boldman 1-3, R

Brock Shepherd 1-1, RBI

Dylan Seison 1-3

Alex Cassidy 2-3, R, RBI

Mason Tarr 0-1, RBI

Nate Johnson 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Braidan Shepherd 0-0, 3R, 2BB

Myles Phillips 1-3, 2R, RBI

Alex Stiles 1-3, 2R, 3RBI

Reagan Lester 0-0, 2RBI

Notre Dame pitching

Alex Cassidy (ND) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 4BB, 6K (W)

Matt Boldman (ND) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 2K

