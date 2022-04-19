Clay rolls past Green

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Clay Panthers earned a 17-0 road win over Green in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play on Monday.

The Panthers (6-4, 6-3 SOC I) earned their sixth-win against SOC I competition as they reside in fourth-place in the league standings behind Symmes Valley, Notre Dame, and Ironton St. Joe.

Three different Panthers starters had perfect days at the plate as freshman Malachi Loper, senior Mitchell King, and sophomore Carson Holschuh each went 3-of-3 with at-least one RBI.

Junior Drew Zuefle earned the win on the hill over Green (2-9, 2-5 SOC I) — pitching three innings while allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out four.

***

BOX SCORE

Clay 3 11 2 1 0 — 17 12 0

Green 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

Clay hitting

Carson Porginski 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB

Malachi Loper 3-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Charlie Swartz 0-1

Evan Balestra 0-3, 2R, RBI, BB

Mitchell King 3-3, 3R, 2RBI

Gaige Shorter 0-3, 2RBI, R, BB

Brandon Malone 0-1

Drew Zuefle 1-4, R, 2RBI

Dawson James 0-1, 2R, 2BB

Derrick Hammond 1-1

Hayden Moore 0-2, R

Isaiah Whitt 0-0, BB

Carson Holschuh 3-3, 2R, RBI

Green hitting

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-3

Landon Lewis 1-2

Pitching

Drew Zuefle (C) 3IP, 1H, 0ER, 3BB, 4K (W)

Evan Balestra (C) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 0BB, 5K

Ace Thompson (G) 1.1IP, 3H, 4ER, 2BB, 2K (L)

Landon Lewis (G) 0.0IP, 1H, 7ER, 4BB

Austin Ray (G) 1.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 1K

Landon Kimbler (G) 1.2IP, 4H, 1ER, 1K

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 0.1IP, 0H, 1K

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_Clay_Logo-6.jpeg