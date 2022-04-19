Trojans sweep North Adams Wooden Bat tourney

SEAMAN — The Portsmouth Trojans traveled to Seaman and swept a pair of Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) opponents in the North Adams Wooden Bat Tournament on Saturday — blanking Eastern Brown 7-0 in game one and besting North Adams 9-1.

With the pair of wins, Portsmouth (7-1, 3-0 OVC) claimed their sixth and seventh-straight victories to begin the 2022 season.

Nine different Trojans collected a hit in their two games, including juniors Tyler Duncan and Reade Pendleton who each had four hits combined.

Senior Daewin Spence led the Trojans with five runs scored, as Spence, Pendleton, junior Vinnie Lonardo, and sophomore Deandre Berry each had two RBI.

Lonardo allowed no-earned runs in his victory on the mound over the Warriors, striking out 11 batters and giving up four hits in the complete game.

Duncan did more of the same in their win over the Green Devils. He struck out 12 North Adams batters, allowed four hits and issued three walks.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 — 7 8 1

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3

Portsmouth 2 2 2 0 0 0 3 — 9 13 1

North Adams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 4

Portsmouth hitting

Drew Roe 1-7, RBI, BB

Tyler Duncan 4-8, 4R

Daewin Spence 2-5, 5R, 2RBI, BB

Reade Pendleton 4-7, R, 2RBI

Amari Harmon 1-5, 2BB, R, RBI

Zach Roth 1-2, 2R, BB

Vinnie Lonardo 3-6, R, 2RBI, BB

Deandre Berry 2-4, 2RBI, BB

Jake Carter 1-3, R

Portsmouth pitching

Vinnie Lonardo (P) 7IP, 4H, 0ER, 1BB, 11K (W vs. EB)

Tyler Duncan (P) 7IP, 4H, 0ER, 3BB, 12K (W vs. NA)