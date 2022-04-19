Minford tennis earns pair of wins

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons boys tennis team went 2-1 last week in Southern Ohio Conference competition.
Minford 5, West 0
Singles
Charlie Neal (M) d. Ethan Hazelbaker (W) (6-0, 6-2)
Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Brandon Anderson (W) (6-3, 6-2)
Matthew Justice (M) d. Gabe Kouns (W) (6-4, 6-3)
Doubles
Kaden Kelley, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Haley Coleman, Noah Coleman (W) (6-3, 6-2)
Marissa Justice, Kade Glockner (M) d. Aiden Robinson, Abbie Taylor (W) (6-4, 6-4)
Minford 5, Valley 0
Singles
Charlie Neal (M) d. Micah Bradshaw (V) (6-0, 6-0)
Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Adrian Keeran (V) (6-2, 6-0)
Matthew Justice (M) d. RW Cochran (V) (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles
Kaden Kelley, Dillon Osborne (M) d. TK Sparks, Davey Petry (V) (6-1, 6-1)
Marissa Justice, Kade Glockner (M) d. Reuben Thayer, Carter Ruby (V) (6-4, 6-3)
Waverly 4, Minford 1
Singles
Penn Morrison (W) d. Charlie Neal (M) (6-0, 6-0)
Mark Stulley (W) d. Nathaniel Knight (W) (6-0, 7-5)
Matthew Justice (M) d. Carson Morre (W) (6-3, 6-4)
Doubles
Waylon Lamerson, Caden Nibert (W) d. Kaden Kelley, Dillon Osborne (M) (6-2, 6-2)
Cam McKeznie, Cade Carral (W) d. Marissa Justice, Kade Glockner (M) (6-4, 6-1)