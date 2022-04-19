West blasts pair of bluegrass foes

CANNONSBURG — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators had their way with a pair of opponents over the weekend at the Tri-State Softball Showcase in Ashland.

In wins over Rowan Co. (Ky.) and Boyd Co. (Ky.), the Lady Senators never trailed — winning by a combined score of 18-1.

Entering their game with West, Boyd Co. held a 12-2 record — making the Lady Senators’ 14-1 win in five innings somewhat of a statement performance by coach Dani Coleman’s team.

“The girls went all-out today — at the plate and in the field,” Coleman said. “Started a little slow, but once we started connecting and figuring it out they played to their abilities.

Five of West’s first eight hitters reached in the first inning against Boyd — including sophomore Emma Sayre who led the game by reaching on an error and zoomed around the bases to score before the second batter took the box.

A fielder’s choice RBI by senior Abi Boland gave West a 2-0 lead in the first, before sophomore Kate Rollins delivered a two-out RBI double to make it 3-0.

Boland delivered a three-run homer in their 4-0 win over Rowan — not the first or last three-run bomb for the Lady Senators on the day.

West’s first five batters of the second reached — including freshman Myla Meade and sophomore Emily Moore whose hit-by-pitch and bases loaded walk drove in runs.

Meade and Rollins each had a three-run homer as part of the Lady Senators’ eight-run third — while Boyd shuffled through three pitchers during the frame.

“We try to find the mis-pitch and want to hit the pitches where they’re most comfortable attacking. Myla, Abi, and Kate — they’re power hitters, but also put it in play hitters,” Coleman said. “Been all about timing for them and they did a great job today.”

West junior Sydney McDermott was simply dominate in the circle in their pair of wins. The right-hander struck out a combined 30 batters in 12 innings, allowed just four hits and one earned run.

It took just 63 pitches for McDermott to dispose of the Lady Lions in their second of two games at the Tri-State Showcase.

“She’s (McDermott) a team player from start-to-finish. She doesn’t think about numbers until after the game. She and Abi (Boland), the battery, did excellent in their execution as a duo,” Coleman said. “Today, mentally, she (McDermott) was ready to go.”

West (12-1, 6-1 SOC II) hosts Coal Grove on Tuesday and Southeastern on Thursday in non-league play, before returning to SOC II on Friday at Northwest.

“Our philosophy is one pitch, inning, game a time. We try to keep our head down and not look too far. Look at each game, scout heavily so we can evaluate and play to each team’s strengths,” Coleman said.

***

BOX SCORE

West 3 3 8 0 0 — 14 14 0

Boyd Co. 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 2

West hitting

Emma Sayre 2-4, 3R, RBI

Myla Meade 2-3, 2R, 4RBI, HR

Emily Moore 0-2, R, RBI, BB

Kaylor Pickelsimer 2-4

Abi Boland 1-4, 3RBI

Kate Rollins 3-4, R, 4RBI, HR

Macie Bradford 1-3, R, BB

Sydney McDermott 2-3

Morgan Stiles 0-1

Charlie Jo Howard 1-3, R

West pitching

Sydney McDermott 1-3, R

West junior pitcher Sydney McDermott (25) struck out 30 batters in 12 complete innings during the Lady Senators’ pair of wins at the Tri-State Softball Showcase. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_9053.jpg West junior pitcher Sydney McDermott (25) struck out 30 batters in 12 complete innings during the Lady Senators’ pair of wins at the Tri-State Softball Showcase. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Members of the Portsmouth West softball team greet sophomore Kate Rollins (42) at home plate following Rollins’ three-run home run in the third inning of Saturday’s 14-1 win over Boyd Co. (Ky.). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_IMG_9010.jpg Members of the Portsmouth West softball team greet sophomore Kate Rollins (42) at home plate following Rollins’ three-run home run in the third inning of Saturday’s 14-1 win over Boyd Co. (Ky.). Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

