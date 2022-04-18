SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18

Baseball

Minford 10, Oak Hill 0 (6 innings)

Clay 17, Green 0 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 14, Western 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 17, New Boston 3 (5 innings)

Leesburg Fairfield 7, Eastern 0 (at VA Memorial Stadium)

Ironton St. Joseph at East, ppd.

Valley at Northwest, ppd.

West at South Webster, ppd.

Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.

Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to April 19

Ironton at South Point, ppd. to April 19

Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to April 21

Rock Hill at Chesapeake, ppd.

Softball

Clay 14, Green 0 (5 innings)

Notre Dame 16, Western 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 1 (5 innings)

Valley at Northwest, ppd.

West at South Webster, ppd.

Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.

Oak Hill at Minford, ppd. to April 23

Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to May 4

Ironton at South Point, ppd. to April 19

Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to April 21

Rock Hill at Chesapeake, ppd.