SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 18
Baseball
Minford 10, Oak Hill 0 (6 innings)
Clay 17, Green 0 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 14, Western 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 17, New Boston 3 (5 innings)
Leesburg Fairfield 7, Eastern 0 (at VA Memorial Stadium)
Ironton St. Joseph at East, ppd.
Valley at Northwest, ppd.
West at South Webster, ppd.
Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.
Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to April 19
Ironton at South Point, ppd. to April 19
Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to April 21
Rock Hill at Chesapeake, ppd.
Softball
Clay 14, Green 0 (5 innings)
Notre Dame 16, Western 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 11, New Boston 1 (5 innings)
Valley at Northwest, ppd.
West at South Webster, ppd.
Wheelersburg at Waverly, ppd.
Oak Hill at Minford, ppd. to April 23
Portsmouth at Coal Grove, ppd. to May 4
Ironton at South Point, ppd. to April 19
Gallia Academy at Fairland, ppd. to April 21
Rock Hill at Chesapeake, ppd.