SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 16
Baseball
Portsmouth 7, Eastern Brown 0
Symmes Valley 14, Clay 0 (5 innings)
Oak Hill 1, Nelsonville-York 0
Raceland (Ky.) 6, Fairland 3
Hillsboro 1, Rock Hill 0
Rock Hill 4, Trimble 1
Gallia Academy 11, Vinton County 1 (5 innings)
Softball
Portsmouth 14, Cape May Co. Tech (N.J.) 2 (5 innings)
Aynor (S.C.) 11, Portsmouth 0 (5 innings)
Wheelersburg 16, Franklin Co. (Ky.) 0 (4 innings)
Portsmouth West 4, Rowan Co. (Ky.) 0
Portsmouth West vs. Boyd Co. (Ky.)
South Webster 12, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)
South Webster vs. Coal Grove
Northwest 12, Eastern Brown 1
Northwest 7, Eastern Brown 3
Manchester 20, New Boston 0 (5 innings)
Manchester 22, New Boston 2 (5 innings)
Rock Hill 4, Pickerington North 3
Hilliard Bradley 4, Rock Hill 0
Harrison Co. (Ky.) 7, Gallia Academy 3
Hilliard Bradley 6, Fairland 4