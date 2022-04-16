Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 16


photo

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 16

Baseball

Portsmouth 7, Eastern Brown 0

Symmes Valley 14, Clay 0 (5 innings)

Oak Hill 1, Nelsonville-York 0

Raceland (Ky.) 6, Fairland 3

Hillsboro 1, Rock Hill 0

Rock Hill 4, Trimble 1

Gallia Academy 11, Vinton County 1 (5 innings)

Softball

Portsmouth 14, Cape May Co. Tech (N.J.) 2 (5 innings)

Aynor (S.C.) 11, Portsmouth 0 (5 innings)

Wheelersburg 16, Franklin Co. (Ky.) 0 (4 innings)

Portsmouth West 4, Rowan Co. (Ky.) 0

Portsmouth West vs. Boyd Co. (Ky.)

South Webster 12, Coal Grove 0 (5 innings)

South Webster vs. Coal Grove

Northwest 12, Eastern Brown 1

Northwest 7, Eastern Brown 3

Manchester 20, New Boston 0 (5 innings)

Manchester 22, New Boston 2 (5 innings)

Rock Hill 4, Pickerington North 3

Hilliard Bradley 4, Rock Hill 0

Harrison Co. (Ky.) 7, Gallia Academy 3

Hilliard Bradley 6, Fairland 4

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/04/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1-16.jpg