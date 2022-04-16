Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 15


Baseball

Valley 1, Waverly 0 (8 innings)

Wheelersburg 15, Minford 7

Oak Hill at South Webster

Clay 19, New Boston 4 (5 innings)

Green 17, East 7 (5 innings)

Fairland 7, Coal Grove 0

Rock Hill 3, Ironton 0

Softball

Portsmouth 7, Loris (S.C.) 1

Portsmouth 12, Loris (S.C.) 11

Wheelersburg 17, Spring Valley (W.Va) 1

Valley 12, Waverly 2

South Webster 11, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)

Clay 16, New Boston 0 (5 innings)

Green at East

Fairland 8, Pickerington North 5

Western Brown 6, Fairland 4

Gallia Academy 6, Russell (Ky.) 5

South Point 21, Chesapeake 10 (5 innings)

