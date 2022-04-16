SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 15
Baseball
Valley 1, Waverly 0 (8 innings)
Wheelersburg 15, Minford 7
Oak Hill at South Webster
Clay 19, New Boston 4 (5 innings)
Green 17, East 7 (5 innings)
Fairland 7, Coal Grove 0
Rock Hill 3, Ironton 0
Softball
Portsmouth 7, Loris (S.C.) 1
Portsmouth 12, Loris (S.C.) 11
Wheelersburg 17, Spring Valley (W.Va) 1
Valley 12, Waverly 2
South Webster 11, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)
Clay 16, New Boston 0 (5 innings)
Green at East
Fairland 8, Pickerington North 5
Western Brown 6, Fairland 4
Gallia Academy 6, Russell (Ky.) 5
South Point 21, Chesapeake 10 (5 innings)